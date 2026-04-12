London boss sends surprise gift to Mumbai woman who missed good-quality mangoes

In a heartfelt gesture, a boss surprised her employee with two boxes of mangoes. Mumbai-based employee Mudrika Kavdia shared how her London-based director went out of his way to surprise her with two boxes of mangoes delivered straight to her home.
Taking to X, Kavdia shared that the gesture stemmed from a casual remark she made during a work meeting. She had mentioned that good-quality mangoes were not yet available in her hometown and that both she and her grandmother had been missing them. Despite being miles away in London, her director remembered the conversation and arranged for the mangoes to be delivered within just two days.
Kavdia also posted a photo showing the two boxes that arrived at her doorstep.
“I casually told my director the other day in a meeting that we’re still not getting good mangoes in our hometown and how much Dadi and my dadi were missing them. He’s sitting in London, originally from Mumbai, and 2 days later, he had someone send two full boxes of mangoes to my home. God bless such leaders,” she wrote on X.
See the post here:
I casually told my Director the other day in a meeting that we’re still not getting good mangoes in our hometown and how much me and my dadi were missing them. He’s sitting in London, originally from Mumbai, and 2 days later, he had someone send two full boxes of mangoes to my… pic.twitter.com/qeIuErQJfL
— Mudrika (@MudrikaKavdia) April 11, 2026
The post resonated with several users, garnering a wave of reactions. “God bless that director and send such directors into my life as well,” a user wrote. “Damn, I’m jealous they are really gems. Looks like it’s coming all the way from the 90s days,” another user commented.
“Everyone needs that Director in their company. It’s your turn now to be humble and give him mangoes back so he can keep this motivation for other employees also,” a third user reacted.