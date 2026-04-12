London boss sends surprise gift to Mumbai woman who missed good-quality mangoes

Her director remembered the conversation and arranged for the mangoes to be delivered within just two days (Representational image/Pexels)

In a heartfelt gesture, a boss surprised her employee with two boxes of mangoes. Mumbai-based employee Mudrika Kavdia shared how her London-based director went out of his way to surprise her with two boxes of mangoes delivered straight to her home.

Taking to X, Kavdia shared that the gesture stemmed from a casual remark she made during a work meeting. She had mentioned that good-quality mangoes were not yet available in her hometown and that both she and her grandmother had been missing them. Despite being miles away in London, her director remembered the conversation and arranged for the mangoes to be delivered within just two days.