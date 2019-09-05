Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat earns praise for using Delhi Metro for journey

Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is getting a lot of praise online after photos emerged of him taking the metro to attend a function without any of the trappings of a typical VVIP. Shekhawat was praised online by many for his humility.

The Jodhpur MP said he had taken the metro to attend Ganpati puja at BJP leader and Haryana Mninister Vipul Goel’s residence. Wearing a simple white shirt and beige pants, the minister was spotted standing in a coach like fellow commuters.

Shekhawat also tweeted photos of his journey from Delhi to Faridabad on Tuesday night.

Photos of him accompanied by a man, probably an aide, went viral on social media. Many residents of Jodhpur also shared how he often travelled back to his constituency from Delhi by train.

👏👏👏 well done Mr. Minister wish more elected representatives follow suit… Kudos @gssjodhpur https://t.co/PKLSG4Pe3e — Avinash Kalla (@avinashkalla) September 4, 2019

We expect many more such people from political community.. commendable. https://t.co/tg9lt71Sq3 — puspraj (@pusprajchaturve) September 5, 2019

MP from Jodhpur and Union Jal Shakti Minister, a former IAS officer, the man whom Modi gave one of his most challenging task of providing “Nal Se Jal” till 2024.He is travelling in Metro Train on a daily basis, without any VIP Culture or glamour. pic.twitter.com/XrcbfHwfQl — Eswaramoorthi Dharmarajan (@Eswarlaw1) September 5, 2019

Yahi to rajasthani culture h, simple & sober. Every Indian politician learnt from Gajendra singh shekhawat sir 🙏🙏. — kamlesh sharma (@kamleshsharma89) September 4, 2019

MP from Jodhpur and Union Jal Shakti Minister, a former IAS officer, who is given challenging task of providing “Nal Se Jal” till 2024 He is travelling in Metro Train on a daily basis, standing most of the time without VIP Culture@gssjodhpur1 pic.twitter.com/V3MKaNzRaf — Sandeep Chavda (@sandeep_chavda) September 4, 2019

Not all politicians are the same…The man standing in white shirt is one of India’s most powerful minister @gssjodhpur Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on his way to attend Ganpati Poojan at his friend’s place…Proud of you hukum !! pic.twitter.com/fowroLLURl — Abhimanyu S Rajvi (@RajviAbhimanyu) September 4, 2019

In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other MPs like Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore all have travelled in Delhi Metro. Even foreign dignatories and ministers have taken the public transport in the national capital during their visit that includes Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Claudia Ruiz Massieu and former Australian PM Malcom Turnbull.