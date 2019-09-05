Toggle Menu
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat earns praise for using Delhi Metro for journey

Photos of him accompanied by a man, probably an aide, went viral on social media media with many praising him for his down-to-earth attitude.

Taking the metro he travelled from Delhi to Faridabad on Tuesday night.

Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is getting a lot of praise online after photos emerged of him taking the metro to attend a function without any of the trappings of a typical VVIP. Shekhawat was praised online by many for his humility.

The Jodhpur MP said he had taken the metro to attend Ganpati puja at BJP leader and Haryana Mninister Vipul Goel’s residence. Wearing a simple white shirt and beige pants, the minister was spotted standing in a coach like fellow commuters.

Shekhawat also tweeted photos of his journey from Delhi to Faridabad on Tuesday night.

Photos of him accompanied by a man, probably an aide, went viral on social media. Many residents of Jodhpur also shared how he often travelled back to his constituency from Delhi by train.

In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other MPs like Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore all have travelled in Delhi Metro. Even foreign dignatories and ministers have taken the public transport in the national capital during their visit that includes Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Claudia Ruiz Massieu and former Australian PM Malcom Turnbull.

