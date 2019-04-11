Lok Sabha elections 2019: PIB tweaks scene from ‘Mohabbatein’ to urge citizens to vote

As the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 got underway Thursday, many government bodies and agencies used quirky social media posts to urge people to cast their vote. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) which put out a Bollywood-inspired meme for the first time ever earlier this year, had a similar message for voters in the first phase of polling.

Advertising

Referencing a popular scene from 2000’s superhit film Mohabbatein, the nodal agency for government releases had a tweet which featured actors Shah Rukh Khan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra and Jugal Hansraj. The scene has SRK, who plays a teacher, motivating his students to challenge the rule that forbids relationships between students. For its tweet, the agency tweaked it to push people to vote.

“Ballot Is a Power, Distributed Equally Among All Indians,” the agency tweeted while sharing the meme.

“Aaj election ka pehla phase hai. Tumhare aj ek ek vote se desh ka kal banega (Today is first phase of election. The future of the country depends on each of your votes),” Shah Rukh Khan is seen saying to the students.

Ballot Is a Power, Distributed Equally Among All Indians#LoksabhaElections2019 begin today Let’s claim our equal stake in the future of #India Go Vote… #ItMatters pic.twitter.com/IS2Y8jBEXw — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 11, 2019

The Assam Police also attempted to motivate voters by showing the example of a centenarian who always steps out to cast her vote. Sharing an image of 104-year-old Lakhi Paul, India’s oldest voter from Assam’s Charaideo District, the cops asked, “What’s your excuse not to vote on Election Day?”

In Assam’s Charaideo District, India’s oldest voter, aged 104 yrs, Lakhi Paul is all set to vote tomorrow. What’s your excuse not to vote on Election Day? Exercise your Right to Vote. #GoVote #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/X5dvwfpQae — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 10, 2019

Google India joined in with a special doodle to mark the occasion of the first phase of elections in India.

On your mark.

Get set.

Vote. Today’s #GoogleDoodle marks the beginning of the 17th general elections in the country, to be held in 7 phases from today. #IndiaElections2019 ▶️ https://t.co/wBboN72FIT pic.twitter.com/48KFxQRsX2 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 11, 2019

With selfies of first-time and elderly voters flooding social media, there has been a lot of buzz with updates on 17th General Election.