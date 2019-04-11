Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections 2019: PIB tweaks scene from ‘Mohabbatein’ to urge citizens to vote

"Ballot Is a Power, Distributed Equally Among All Indians," the agency tweeted and shared a meme to urge people to go to polling stations.

Referring to a popular scene from 2000’s superhit film Mohabbatein, the nodal agency for communication for the government used a clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra and Jugal Hansraj.

As the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 got underway Thursday, many government bodies and agencies used quirky social media posts to urge people to cast their vote. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) which put out a Bollywood-inspired meme for the first time ever earlier this year, had a similar message for voters in the first phase of polling.

“Ballot Is a Power, Distributed Equally Among All Indians,” the agency tweeted while sharing the meme.

“Aaj election ka pehla phase hai. Tumhare aj ek ek vote se desh ka kal banega (Today is first phase of election. The future of the country depends on each of your votes),” Shah Rukh Khan is seen saying to the students.

The Assam Police also attempted to motivate voters by showing the example of a centenarian who always steps out to cast her vote. Sharing an image of 104-year-old Lakhi Paul, India’s oldest voter from Assam’s Charaideo District, the cops asked, “What’s your excuse not to vote on Election Day?”

Google India joined in with a special doodle to mark the occasion of the first phase of elections in India.

With selfies of first-time and elderly voters flooding social media, there has been a lot of buzz with updates on 17th General Election.

