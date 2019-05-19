Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is how people went above and beyond to vote

As the voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections draws to a close, voters are going all out to exercise their franchise. Amid tight security in 59 constituencies across eight states — Varanasi, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — a 51.95% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm.

While an 80-year-old mother in West Bengal was carried by her son to cast her vote in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, a bridegroom in Himachal Pradesh went to vote along with his family while wearing his wedding attire. In Madhya Pradesh too a bride and groom along with their family cast their votes.

Here are visuals of some of the many dedicated voters, who have gone all out to make sure that their vote counts this election season.

Himachal Pradesh: A bridegroom along with his family casts his vote at polling booth number 8 in Manali parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/N6viD4NJtT — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

West Bengal: A son took his 80-year-old mother to polling booth number-242 in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency so she can cast her vote. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/7tArfAL2eb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Bride and groom along with their family cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 at a polling station in Indore. pic.twitter.com/NiR8XRhVkb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Desta, SDM Solan carried a 78-year-old specially abled woman to a polling station in Nalagarh, to help her exercise her franchise. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/wT89pQfJt3 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019