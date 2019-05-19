Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Conjoined twins vote on individual identity cards for the first timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/lok-sabha-elections-2019-conjoined-twins-vote-on-individual-identity-cards-for-the-first-time-5736183/

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Conjoined twins vote on individual identity cards for the first time

Once shared online, pictures of the sisters went viral with many lauding the two for their dedication. "If they can vote then everyone out there should vote 🗳! They are the Inspiration! May God Bless Both of them!" read one of the many comments on the viral post.

conjoined twins, lok sabha election, lok sabha election 2019, election, election 2019, election 2019, election 2019 news, election live, live news, How to Vote#India, lok sabha election voting percentage, lok sabha election phase 7, lok sabha election phase 6 voting, today live news, india news, lok sabha election voting percentage, lok sabha election voting, election voting live, exit poll 2019, exit poll results, exit poll result 2019
“A victory for democracy! Saba & Farah, the conjoined sisters of #Patna cast their vote as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time,” read the tweet by the official Twitter account of Election Commission.

As the voting for the Lok Sabha elections ended on Sunday, several stories of people going the extra mile to cast their vote went viral on social media. One such story is of conjoined sisters Sabah and Farah, who voted for the first time in Bihar as separate individuals. According to ANI, the sisters voted after receiving independent voting rights for the first time in Patna.

ALSO READ | ‘Retweet in 2024’, say netizens as Farhan Akhtar urges Bhopal to vote a week after polls in city

“A victory for democracy! Saba & Farah, the conjoined sisters of #Patna cast their vote as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time,” read the tweet by the official Twitter account of Election Commission along with a picture of the twins.

Once shared online, pictures of the sisters went viral with many lauding the two for their dedication. “If they can vote then everyone out there should vote 🗳! They are the Inspiration! May God Bless Both of them!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is how people went above and beyond to vote
2 Viral video: Differently-abled man delivering food in a hand-pulled tricycle is inspiring all online
3 'Retweet in 2024', say netizens as Farhan Akhtar urges Bhopal to vote a week after polls in city