Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Conjoined twins vote on individual identity cards for the first time

As the voting for the Lok Sabha elections ended on Sunday, several stories of people going the extra mile to cast their vote went viral on social media. One such story is of conjoined sisters Sabah and Farah, who voted for the first time in Bihar as separate individuals. According to ANI, the sisters voted after receiving independent voting rights for the first time in Patna.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Retweet in 2024’, say netizens as Farhan Akhtar urges Bhopal to vote a week after polls in city

“A victory for democracy! Saba & Farah, the conjoined sisters of #Patna cast their vote as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time,” read the tweet by the official Twitter account of Election Commission along with a picture of the twins.

A victory for democracy!

Saba & Farah, the conjoined sisters of #Patna cast their vote as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time.#GotInked #GoVote #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 pic.twitter.com/gTYF66jr0K — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 19, 2019

Once shared online, pictures of the sisters went viral with many lauding the two for their dedication. “If they can vote then everyone out there should vote 🗳! They are the Inspiration! May God Bless Both of them!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Simply awesome. Beauty of world’s biggest democracy… https://t.co/XTrOXdAkii — Rajeev Jain (@rajeevjaincfsl) May 19, 2019