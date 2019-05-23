Toggle Menu
Sunny Leone’s tweet gets praise as her name trends in the middle of election results

Live coverage is not easy, and in a popular English news channel when an anchor mentioned Sunny Leone's name instead of Sunny Deol, vigilant Twitterati did not miss it. But it was the actress' tweet that started a laughing riot online.

Sunny Leone too decided to poke fun at the news channel and Twitterati loved it.

Many Bollywood stars are in the fray this Lok Sabha Elections 2019, but Sunny Leone is not one of them. Yet on the day of election results, it was the actors name that was trending online, especially on Twitter. It turned out that a news anchor mentioned her name during live coverage of the results instead of BJP candidate Sunny Deol. People were already sharing the clip when the actor joined the bandwagon herself.

Speaking about the BJP’s Gurdaspur candidate, the anchor mistakenly said it was Leone who was leading in the seat.

The ever-vigilant people of Twitter did not miss it and soon a video of the gaffe went viral online.

Soon instead of the actor-turned-politician, it was the name of the actress that started trending. And she tweeted: “Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜”.

People loved her sense of humour and the tweet was widely praised.

Deol is presently leading by a large margin in the Gurdaspur constituency.

