Sunny Leone’s tweet gets praise as her name trends in the middle of election results

Many Bollywood stars are in the fray this Lok Sabha Elections 2019, but Sunny Leone is not one of them. Yet on the day of election results, it was the actors name that was trending online, especially on Twitter. It turned out that a news anchor mentioned her name during live coverage of the results instead of BJP candidate Sunny Deol. People were already sharing the clip when the actor joined the bandwagon herself.

Speaking about the BJP’s Gurdaspur candidate, the anchor mistakenly said it was Leone who was leading in the seat.

The ever-vigilant people of Twitter did not miss it and soon a video of the gaffe went viral online.

Arnab is so excited today he goofed up Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone😂🤣😂#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/SBDt1DEDoE — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 23, 2019

Soon instead of the actor-turned-politician, it was the name of the actress that started trending. And she tweeted: “Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜”.

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

People loved her sense of humour and the tweet was widely praised.

Hahahahahahah this was so funny. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) May 23, 2019

U r already a leader, who always believe in leading the game ✌️😉😘 https://t.co/jCjzPyAdgT — Vivek Gaur (@TheVivekGaur) May 23, 2019

Next milestone set.

Politics after bolywood. 😁 https://t.co/XzEGaa1BHu — jignesh darbar (@jignesh_darbar) May 23, 2019

Hahahahhah my vote for you https://t.co/cexizMyPaJ — Chowkidar Robin (@HindustaniRobin) May 23, 2019

Sunny, leading in Gurdaspur by 50,000 votes. https://t.co/FOcE8f8kK8 — We the People of India (@India_Policy) May 23, 2019

What a sport ! — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) May 23, 2019

Arnab ne sunny deol ki jagah galti se sunny leone ka naam liya 😂😂😂 sunny deol’s reaction be like—#ElectionsResults2019 pic.twitter.com/Qb3jQkhTTK — Phenomenal_One 🇮🇳 (@kingslayer112) May 23, 2019

best moment of the day.. lol https://t.co/KuT9zNKbwp — malavika (@_MALAVIKA__) May 23, 2019

Enough to get the majority https://t.co/5EjMyMYNGM — Náren (@IamNaren10) May 23, 2019

Ma’am you don’t need votes to rule, you already won our hearts 😘❤️ https://t.co/K3b8tReekW — Nikhil Sodhani (@nikhilsodhani) May 23, 2019

Deol is presently leading by a large margin in the Gurdaspur constituency.