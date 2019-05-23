Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and a meme fest follows

Amethi has fallen. Smriti Irani is now the MP of the Gandhi pocket borough. But even when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was battling the BJP leader, who has been his shadow and nemesis for a while, social media was flooding with memes showing the contest in a lighter vein. As it became clear that the Congress leader was trailing, the memes knew who to target.

Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in a press conference later in the evening.

In 2004, Rahul first won Amethi with a margin of 100,000 votes. In 2009, he retained the seat defeating his nearest rival by 370,000 votes and in the last general election in 2014, Rahul defeated Irani by a margin of one lakh votes.

Smriti Irani is the Arya Stark of this Election 2019 :) #ElectionResults2019 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 23, 2019

Amit Shah appointing Smriti Irani as a Knight of Amethi. #ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 pic.twitter.com/uq8L9eX9v2 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 23, 2019

After Seeing #Amethi Fight between Smriti Irani and RaGa 🥂 Modi be like * pic.twitter.com/Ieb2cjSwz2 — Amit Singh Rathore (@Ra_thor_amit) May 23, 2019

Rahul Gandhi reaction After watching trends #Amethi pic.twitter.com/OEbiMW9npr — ravindra murdeshwar (@raveeeez) May 23, 2019