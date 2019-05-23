Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and a meme fest follows

Amethi has fallen. Smriti Irani is now the MP of the Gandhi pocket borough. But even when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was battling the BJP leader, who has been his shadow and nemesis for a while, social media was flooding with memes showing the contest in a lighter vein. As it became clear that the Congress leader was trailing, the memes knew who to target.
Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in a press conference later in the evening.
In 2004, Rahul first won Amethi with a margin of 100,000 votes. In 2009, he retained the seat defeating his nearest rival by 370,000 votes and in the last general election in 2014, Rahul defeated Irani by a margin of one lakh votes.
Some memes and jokes for the Smriti vs Rahul trend.
Smriti Irani is the Arya Stark of this Election 2019 :) #ElectionResults2019
Amit Shah appointing Smriti Irani as a Knight of Amethi. #ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 pic.twitter.com/uq8L9eX9v2
After Seeing #Amethi Fight between Smriti Irani and RaGa 🥂
Modi be like * pic.twitter.com/Ieb2cjSwz2
Some images of KingSlayer! #Amethi #Verdict2019 #ModiAaGaya pic.twitter.com/3jPseOdEvF
Congress and opposition supporters watching results 😂 #ElectionResults2019 #Amethi #GobackModi #ResultsOnZee #Results2019 (meme -03) pic.twitter.com/oRu1W902Tm
#Amethi #Election2019Results #Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/G28hZbdzaa
Now Congress support…#Amethi #ElectionResults2019 #ModiAaRahaHai pic.twitter.com/quNgZxwLN0
Smriti Irani looking for some competition from Rahual Gandhi.#LokSabhaElections2019#Amethi pic.twitter.com/TGRc6VF6pp
Rahul Gandhi reaction After watching trends #Amethi pic.twitter.com/OEbiMW9npr
Smriti Irani to Rahul Gandhi #amethi pic.twitter.com/HEGNzmhwW5
Rahul Gandhi : Amethi is my seat , I am gonna win !!
Smriti Irani :
#ElectionResults2019#SmritiIrani pic.twitter.com/UZM5NkXAxq
