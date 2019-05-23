Toggle Menu
Smriti Irani defeats Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and a meme fest follows

As Irani and Gandhi fight it out, Twitterati are sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the many celebratory tweets and memes trending online.

Amethi is facing a two way battle as Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani contest from the seat. (Source: PTI)

Amethi has fallen. Smriti Irani is now the MP of the Gandhi pocket borough. But even when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was battling the BJP leader, who has been his shadow and nemesis for a while, social media was flooding with memes showing the contest in a lighter vein. As it became clear that the Congress leader was trailing, the memes knew who to target.

Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in a press conference later in the evening.

In 2004, Rahul first won Amethi with a margin of 100,000 votes. In 2009, he retained the seat defeating his nearest rival by 370,000 votes and in the last general election in 2014, Rahul defeated Irani by a margin of one lakh votes.

Some memes and jokes for the Smriti vs Rahul trend.

