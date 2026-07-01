Lohagad Fort’s ‘Siya Point’ sees 25% tourist surge after Ketan Agarwal murder

Dating back to the 10th century, Lohagad Fort near Pune is closely associated with one of India’s most iconic rulers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A Unesco-recognised site, it also offers a relatively easy two- to three-hour trek through scenic surroundings.
But the historic site is now drawing attention for a far more grim reason: visitors are flocking to see the spot where Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed into a gorge by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.
Footfall at the iconic Lohagad Fort, about 50 km from Pune, has gone up by over 25-50 per cent since news of the murder broke last week, an official told NDTV.
“While approximately 1,000 tourists used to visit on holidays before, the figure has now risen to 1,500. The number of visitors on weekdays, which used to be around 400, has now crossed the 600 mark,” said the official.
🚨 Maharashtra’s Lohagad Fort has seen a 25% rise in visitors, with many now asking guides to take them to the unofficial “Siya Point.” pic.twitter.com/W8Z6PxvK1J
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The murder site has become the focal point for many tourists. Visitors are reportedly asking security personnel, guides and fellow trekkers to identify the exact location linked to the case. What was once known primarily for its scenic views and trekking trails has, in recent weeks, drawn crowds driven by curiosity surrounding the investigation, according to a Times of India report.
Sachin Tekawade of the Lohagad Visapur Vikas Manch said it was unfortunate that a monument of such historical importance had become synonymous with a murder investigation. Describing the incident as deeply disturbing, he expressed concern that the growing number of memes and jokes circulating on social media could further tarnish the image of the centuries-old fort.
Meanwhile, the Lonavala rural police closed Lohagad Fort to visitors as part of the ongoing investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case on Tuesday.
Tourists present at the fort were evacuated while police conducted investigative procedures linked to the case, the ANI news agency reported.
Lohagad Fort has traditionally been among Maharashtra’s busiest heritage attractions, welcoming lakhs of visitors annually. Weekend and holiday footfall generally ranges between 4,000 and 5,000 people a day. However, local residents claim similar numbers are now being recorded even on weekdays, with many tourists making a beeline for the now widely discussed “Siya Point”, as per the TOI.