Lohagad Fort’s ‘Siya Point’ sees 25% tourist surge after Ketan Agarwal murder

Visitors are reportedly asking security personnel, guides and fellow trekkers to identify the exact location linked to the case.

Dating back to the 10th century, Lohagad Fort near Pune is closely associated with one of India’s most iconic rulers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A Unesco-recognised site, it also offers a relatively easy two- to three-hour trek through scenic surroundings.

But the historic site is now drawing attention for a far more grim reason: visitors are flocking to see the spot where Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed into a gorge by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

Footfall at the iconic Lohagad Fort, about 50 km from Pune, has gone up by over 25-50 per cent since news of the murder broke last week, an official told NDTV.