As India deals with locusts, people are sharing memes on dealing with it

Parts of western and central India are facing severe locust attacks with swarms of desert locusts entering rural and urban areas. After videos of locusts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh took social media by storm, people have been sharing memes about dealing with it. With a dash of humour, people are sharing jokes to aptly describe the situation.

People are sharing memes on social media with plenty of references to popular culture:

locust enters in haryana haryanvi : pic.twitter.com/Ewt2sc7rww — meow next door (@Jungleebilli_) May 29, 2020

Locust trying to eat artificial plants at my home pic.twitter.com/tThjR3DrtE — Akash (@vaderakash) May 28, 2020

Locusts chasing people in 2020. pic.twitter.com/o18iW9LKbV — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 28, 2020

The locust swarm is not heading for Mumbai anymore. Someone must have called to inform them that there is no space in Mumbai. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2020

Experts said the unseasonal heavy rains in March-April, and strong westerly winds, had caused the problem to be worse than usual. (Track Locust Attack in India through Swarm Tracker here)

