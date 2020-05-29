Follow Us:
As India deals with locusts, people are sharing memes on dealing with it

After videos of locusts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh took social media by storm, people have been sharing memes about dealing with it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2020 7:03:40 pm
locust attack, locusts invasion, locust swarm tracker, locust attack india, locust attack videos, locusts attack memes, funny news, viral news, indian express Although the desert locusts are not known to harm humans, the big swarms have left citizens worried online. (@theesmaarkhan/ Twitter)

Parts of western and central India are facing severe locust attacks with swarms of desert locusts entering rural and urban areas. After videos of locusts in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh took social media by storm, people have been sharing memes about dealing with it. With a dash of humour, people are sharing jokes to aptly describe the situation.

People are sharing memes on social media with plenty of references to popular culture:

Experts said the unseasonal heavy rains in March-April, and strong westerly winds, had caused the problem to be worse than usual. (Track Locust Attack in India through Swarm Tracker here)

