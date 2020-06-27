LocustAttack dominates social media trends at swarms invade Gurugram

Many said they wanted rain and not locusts during the summer months. (Source: @swagger_jatt_/ Twitter) Many said they wanted rain and not locusts during the summer months. (Source: @swagger_jatt_/ Twitter)

For people living in the National Capital Region, the weekend began on an unwelcoming note as swarms of locusts thronged the region, particularly Gurugram. Scary videos and photos of the locust attack flooded social media sites, with people worried about how to tackle it. #LocustAttack and #Gurgaon dominated trends on Twitter in India, and while most users shared videos, some tried to gain some respite with jokes and memes.

Less than an hour after they began moving out of Jhajjar, Haryana, the insects hit Gurugram at around 11 am on Saturday morning. Big swarms were spotted eclipsing the skies in areas including DLF Phase 1, Phase 2, and busy MG Road. As people were stuck at home amid the global pandemic, residents started recording the attack from their balconies and windows.

The Gurgaon District Administration has issued a locust warning for the district, advising residents to keep doors and windows locked and make loud noises to scare the insects. Many people sharing videos joked that they had practice of banging plates and dishes amid the lockdown and it might be helpful now, calling it an “atmanirbhar” state. Some also quipped that sealing the border would not stop this spread into Delhi.

Check out some of the videos and how people are reacting to the locust attack.

👉#LocustsAttack has reached Delhi-NCR 👉Currently in Gurugram 👉Sealing Delhi-Gurgaon border in this case won’t help… because Pancchi, TIDDIYAN, pawan ke jhonke, koi sarhad na inhe roke 👇 pic.twitter.com/zGt0WfYyMo — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) June 27, 2020

#locust swarm over #gurgaon, pigeons and kites are engaging multiple hostiles and eating them which is a very different kind of dogfight pic.twitter.com/jOSpZZcj9V — Mohit Dhar Jayal (@mohitjayal) June 27, 2020

Ohhh Man!

Locust Reached Gurgaon!!! People demanded rain,

not this shit! pic.twitter.com/dJN6zY8QvK — Aakash (@swagger_jatt_) June 27, 2020

Locusts at my in laws’ in Gurgaon 😱😱#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/hl0Q20SJgT — Shine 🦋 Shimmer (@JesuAbRam) June 27, 2020

#LocustsAttack well locus have came in to checkout pic.twitter.com/Cgm4Qh74l3 — Himanshu Bhatt (@himansh50242238) June 27, 2020

Today #locusts reached #Gurgaon oops #Gurugram. One thing for sure, the #PrimeMinister had prepared us well. Everybody was beating thali as professional to shoo these locusts away. Haters gonna hate but PM knew this day will come. Jai #Modi ji 🙏😜 #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/lDAEnkFOJF — Ankit Bhardwaj (@im_ankitb) June 27, 2020

When it’s hot outside and I have to close the window because of locusts Me to locusts :#LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/Jto0zMb2LA — Pradip Ghevariya 🇮🇳 (@pradipghevariaa) June 27, 2020

#LocustsAttack in Gurgaon Living through 2020 is like: pic.twitter.com/NLJGX01aO8 — Aalsi ladki (@aalsiiladki) June 27, 2020

“Two groups had entered the city from Jhajjar. One is heading towards Delhi from the railway station and sector 4-5. The other group is heading from the direction of Kherki Daula toll plaza towards Delhi,” Atmaram Godara, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Gurgaon, said. However, the official assured that no crops have been damaged so far in the area as the locusts “have not come down in the fields yet.”

Earlier, videos of locust attack in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had flooded social media, and people shared memes on dealing with it.

