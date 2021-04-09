‘Massive respect’: Watch loco pilots halt train to let elephant and calf cross tracks

Many who came across the video lauded the loco pilots for their timely intervention.

Two loco pilots halted a train to let an elephant and her calf cross the railway tracks in West Bengal, and a video of the incident is making the rounds on the internet.

The video, shared on the official Twitter account of Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, showed the pilots slowing down and eventually stopping the locomotive at a distance to ensure safe passage for the animals.

The encounter reportedly took place earlier this week between Raja Bhat Khawa and Alipurduar Junction route in West Bengal.

“#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying the Emergency brake. @RailNf @RailMinIndia @wti_org_india “ the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying Emergency brake. @RailNf @RailMinIndia @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/wUqguo4H8V — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) April 7, 2021

Many who came across the video lauded the loco pilots for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

