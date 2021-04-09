‘Massive respect’: Watch loco pilots halt train to let elephant and calf cross tracks

Updated: April 9, 2021 11:37:50 am
Two loco pilots halted a train to let an elephant and her calf cross the railway tracks in West Bengal, and a video of the incident is making the rounds on the internet.
The video, shared on the official Twitter account of Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, showed the pilots slowing down and eventually stopping the locomotive at a distance to ensure safe passage for the animals.
The encounter reportedly took place earlier this week between Raja Bhat Khawa and Alipurduar Junction route in West Bengal.
“#Alert LP Sri S.C.Sarkar & ALP Sri T.Kumar of 03248 Up Capital Exp Spl suddenly noticed one #WildElephant crossing the track with her baby from at KM 162/2-3 betn RVK-APDJ at 16.45 hrs & stopped the train applying the Emergency brake. @RailNf @RailMinIndia @wti_org_india “ the caption of the video read.
— DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) April 7, 2021
Many who came across the video lauded the loco pilots for their timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Glad to see someone following wildlife rules while going through forest area.
— debasish pallei #savejagannathtemple (@deb_itsme) April 8, 2021
Massive Respect for this Man
— Mani (@Maniaggarwal12a) April 8, 2021
Great job done 👏
— Vivek Kulkarni (@seevivekhere) April 8, 2021
Good that train wasn’t at high speed 🙏
— SRG (@cooldudesrg) April 7, 2021
Kudos to both loco pilots…👍👍👋👋
— Anup K.Sinha (@anupsinha55) April 8, 2021
Fantastic update 👍👍👍👍👍
Taking care of our #wildlife
Is a key 🗝
to our future…
Kudos to loco pilots and they deserve appreciation 💐💐💐!
— Sir Parvez . करुणा (@parvez_ameer) April 8, 2021
Great job 🙏
— Debjit Paul (@debjitpaul7) April 8, 2021
