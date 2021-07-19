scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
Loco pilot in Mumbai halts train to save elderly man, wins praise on social media

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 12:46:46 pm
A loco pilot’s quick thinking saved the life of an elderly man crossing rail tracks in Mumbai. A video of the terrifying incident, shared by the Ministry of Railways, showed the train coming to a stop just in time to save the elderly man, who got stuck on the tracks while trying to cross them.

According to the post, the loco pilot of the Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied an emergency break after spotting the senior citizens stuck between the tracks near Kalyan station in Mumbai.

“Alert Loco Pilots of Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied emergency brakes immediately after starting the train from Kalyan station & saved the life of a senior citizen who was crossing tracks,” wrote the ministry, sharing the video online.

The video shows the loco pilot and onlookers helping the senior citizen to his feet.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the loco pilot for his timely intervention. Several others also suggested that the loco pilot be rewarded for his actions. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 5 lakh times.

