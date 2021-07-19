Loco pilot in Mumbai halts train to save elderly man, wins praise on social media

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 5 lakh times.

A loco pilot’s quick thinking saved the life of an elderly man crossing rail tracks in Mumbai. A video of the terrifying incident, shared by the Ministry of Railways, showed the train coming to a stop just in time to save the elderly man, who got stuck on the tracks while trying to cross them.

According to the post, the loco pilot of the Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied an emergency break after spotting the senior citizens stuck between the tracks near Kalyan station in Mumbai.

“Alert Loco Pilots of Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied emergency brakes immediately after starting the train from Kalyan station & saved the life of a senior citizen who was crossing tracks,” wrote the ministry, sharing the video online.

The video shows the loco pilot and onlookers helping the senior citizen to his feet.

Watch the video here:

Alert Loco Pilots of Mumbai-Varanasi train (02193) applied emergency brakes immediately after starting the train from Kalyan station & saved the life of a senior citizen who was crossing tracks. Please do not cross tracks in an unauthorized manner. It can be fatal. pic.twitter.com/hHCtn9bVIu — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 18, 2021

Many who came across the video lauded the loco pilot for his timely intervention. Several others also suggested that the loco pilot be rewarded for his actions. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Kudos to the driver for valuing a life. God bless — Prakash Agarwal (@Prakashpaedsurg) July 18, 2021

God is great! Great work — RK Singh (@rinku_fwep) July 18, 2021

This is the Humanity in Man — Dhananjay Subhash Thakre (@DhananjaySubha7) July 19, 2021

This is really scary & spine chilling.. It’s better travellator underpass or senior citizen assistance should be planned in Indian railway system — Priyanka Ebrahim (@priyankamudliar) July 19, 2021

Hats off — Durgesh Nandan (@DurgeshNandan05) July 18, 2021

Thank God. Nothing happened 🙏 Phenomenal work by the loco pilots. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — ಹೆಸರು ಬೇಳೆ (@WengerBhakt) July 18, 2021

I appreciate the drivers of train and must be felicitated publically for saving a life ,Great , congratulations — Sanjay Pawar (@sna2pawar01) July 18, 2021

Bahut khub dil jit liye..😍 — Gaurav kumar (@GauravK46514086) July 18, 2021

Great work by the loco pilot. — keyur parmar (@Keyur029) July 18, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 5 lakh times.