Loco pilot halts Indore train for samosas; Railways orders probe

A video showing a loco pilot stopping the train near a roadside shop to buy samosas in Madhya Pradesh has caught the internet’s attention, sparking a backlash and raising safety concerns. Railway authorities are investigating the matter.
The incident occurred on the Indore-Mhow DEMU train. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, is said to have been recorded in the Rangwasa Road area of Rau, near Indore, according to Dainik Bhaskar English.
In a video shared by PTI, the railway official walks to a shop located alongside the railway track, buys samosas, and returns to board the train, which then moves forward.
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VIDEO | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A video showing the loco pilot of the Indore-Mhow DEMU train stopping reportedly to buy samosas from a shop beside the tracks has surfaced.
Railways has ordered a probe after the video, which allegedly shows the train being halted for samosas,… pic.twitter.com/RX5HGS3uus
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026
The video sparked a spate of reactions, with a social media user saying, “This loco pilot is considering the train as his personal vehicle, stop it anywhere, eat samosas and go.” Another user commented, “This is our Vishwaguru Bharat.”
According to residents, such stops are not unusual. They alleged that the Indore-Mhow DEMU frequently halts at the spot for a few minutes, during which the loco pilot reportedly gets off to buy snacks from the nearby shop before continuing the journey, the Dainik Bhaskar English report said.
Reacting to the viral video, Railway Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar said the matter has come to the attention of the authorities and has been referred to senior officials for investigation, the report added.
It further said that if the inquiry establishes that the loco pilot stopped the train without any authorised operational reason, signal, or necessity and left the cabin for personal work, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against him.
The railway authorities are expected to examine the train’s movement records and other operational details as part of the investigation.