Loco pilot halts Indore train for samosas; Railways orders probe

Reacting to the viral video, Railway Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar said the matter has come to the attention of the railway administration (Photo: @PTI/X)

A video showing a loco pilot stopping the train near a roadside shop to buy samosas in Madhya Pradesh has caught the internet’s attention, sparking a backlash and raising safety concerns. Railway authorities are investigating the matter.

The incident occurred on the Indore-Mhow DEMU train. The video, which has been widely shared on social media, is said to have been recorded in the Rangwasa Road area of Rau, near Indore, according to Dainik Bhaskar English.

In a video shared by PTI, the railway official walks to a shop located alongside the railway track, buys samosas, and returns to board the train, which then moves forward.