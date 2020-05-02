Watch: Couple exchange garlands using stick during wedding ceremony, video goes viral

While many who came across the video found it hilarious, others expressed concerned over the couples using the same pole without wearing gloves. While many who came across the video found it hilarious, others expressed concerned over the couples using the same pole without wearing gloves.

As all social gatherings remain suspended to curb the spread of Covid-19, couples all around the world are coming up with unique social distancing measures while tying the knot.

Though most of them are resorting to online video conferencing applications, this one couple is going viral for their rather unique way of social distancing.

Check it out here:

The couple, reportedly from Mumbai, was seen using sticks to put garlands on each other during their wedding ceremony.

Donning colourful clothes and masks, the couples exchanged garlands using long wooden logs. While many who came across the video found it hilarious, others expressed concerned over the couples using the same pole without wearing gloves. Take a look here

Such a task!🤯 — Taniya Agrawal (@cataniyaa) May 1, 2020

If both use the same pair of sticks then what’s the point? — Inder Singh 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@inderps) May 1, 2020

Using same sticks without gloves pic.twitter.com/978eV80pVS — मोहन दास (@tempered_poet) May 1, 2020

Pandit bulao apun ko bhi karna hai — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 1, 2020

Ye kaisa distancing hai…same stick ko dono ne pakda 😂😂 — Bran Stark (@Pradhaan_Mantri) May 1, 2020

