Saturday, May 02, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Couple exchange garlands using stick during wedding ceremony, video goes viral

In the viral video, the couple, reportedly from Mumbai was seen using poles to put garlands on each other during their wedding ceremony.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2020 1:44:53 pm
Coronavirus, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus lockdown wedding, garland exchange using poles, Social distancing, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news While many who came across the video found it hilarious, others expressed concerned over the couples using the same pole without wearing gloves.

As all social gatherings remain suspended to curb the spread of Covid-19, couples all around the world are coming up with unique social distancing measures while tying the knot.

Though most of them are resorting to online video conferencing applications, this one couple is going viral for their rather unique way of social distancing.

Check it out here:

The couple, reportedly from Mumbai, was seen using sticks to put garlands on each other during their wedding ceremony.

Donning colourful clothes and masks, the couples exchanged garlands using long wooden logs. While many who came across the video found it hilarious, others expressed concerned over the couples using the same pole without wearing gloves. Take a look here

