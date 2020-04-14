Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
COVID19

People are reacting to lockdown extension till May 3 with memes and jokes

Soon after the speech ended #Lockdown2, #LockdownExtended and "3rd May" were trending on Twitter. While people said they understood the need for the extension, they still came up with memes and jokes about it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 14, 2020 11:55:03 am
In his third address to the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 to slow the spread of the disease. Informing the people about the 19-day extension on the last day of the earlier lockdown, the prime minister said the decision was arrived at after discussions with state chief ministers and experts. On social media, various terms related to the extension trended as people shared memes and jokes.

“The virus is spreading fast. I have held multiple meetings with chief ministers and other authorities to find ways in which we can control the spread with minimum effect on economic growth. Keeping in mind the suggestions and the risks I have received, the lockdown across India will be extended till May 3,” PM Modi said in a 25-minute address to the nation.

He also said that he will release a detailed document with guidelines to be followed and also added that attempts were being made to ensure farmers, migrant workers and the poor were least affected. The Prime Minister also said that some districts could see certain relaxations of the lockdown from April 20 depending on the number of cases and its handling.

Soon after the speech ended #Lockdown2, #LockdownExtended and “3rd May” were trending on Twitter. While people said they understood the need for the extension of the lockdown, they tweeted about how they felt.

While some joked that they were disappointed not to have been given “a task for the next 19 days”, one said the “task was to stay home till May 3”. Some lamented that the public holiday on May 1 has been lost, while others shared a list of things they were missing and can’t wait to get back to.

The Prime Minister also listed seven tasks for the people during the lockdown that included caring for the elderly; practicing social distancing; boosting immunity; downloading the Aarogya Setu application; looking after the needy; ensuring people remain employed; and respecting COVID-19 frontline workers.

