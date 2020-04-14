People are reacting to lockdown extension till May 3 with memes and jokes

With funny memes and jokes, people welcomed the lockdown understanding it’s seriousness to fight the coronavirus pandemic. With funny memes and jokes, people welcomed the lockdown understanding it’s seriousness to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In his third address to the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 to slow the spread of the disease. Informing the people about the 19-day extension on the last day of the earlier lockdown, the prime minister said the decision was arrived at after discussions with state chief ministers and experts. On social media, various terms related to the extension trended as people shared memes and jokes.

“The virus is spreading fast. I have held multiple meetings with chief ministers and other authorities to find ways in which we can control the spread with minimum effect on economic growth. Keeping in mind the suggestions and the risks I have received, the lockdown across India will be extended till May 3,” PM Modi said in a 25-minute address to the nation.

He also said that he will release a detailed document with guidelines to be followed and also added that attempts were being made to ensure farmers, migrant workers and the poor were least affected. The Prime Minister also said that some districts could see certain relaxations of the lockdown from April 20 depending on the number of cases and its handling.

Soon after the speech ended #Lockdown2, #LockdownExtended and “3rd May” were trending on Twitter. While people said they understood the need for the extension of the lockdown, they tweeted about how they felt.

While some joked that they were disappointed not to have been given “a task for the next 19 days”, one said the “task was to stay home till May 3”. Some lamented that the public holiday on May 1 has been lost, while others shared a list of things they were missing and can’t wait to get back to.

Lockdown Extended. Now at the end of #Lockdown2 the air will be so clean, all will be able to see John Cena. — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) April 14, 2020

Next task: 3 May tak ghar pe rahe..

Ghar se nikalne wale eliminate ho jaoge.. — Icecream Baba (@vichupedia) April 14, 2020

It has been decided to extend lockdown till May 3: PM Narendra Modi People: Labour Day ka chutti gaya 😭 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2

My family members to me

Me to my family members pic.twitter.com/4yKCcrzCK0 — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) April 14, 2020

Indians : ＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_ 16th March

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ ∧_∧

( ･ω･) 14th April ?

＿| ⊃ Lockdown extended?

／ └-(＿＿＿_

￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ ＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_ Till 3rd May

／＜_/＿＿＿＿／ — Urmila⁷ //Ni’tae’ka⁷ 💜 (@jungkimmin18697) April 14, 2020

Lockdown 2.0 hope this ends by May 3rd. pic.twitter.com/BJTTxxPuBH — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2

Those who are away from their family rn – pic.twitter.com/5s4VukNR0e — Savage_नारी (@atram_shatram) April 14, 2020

After PM Modi announcement Nationwide lockdown till 3 May Me: pic.twitter.com/28VRqEOTOv — AnJaLi (@ruhaniyatkhwab) April 14, 2020

#Lockdown2

* Lockdown extended until 3rd May and might be extended even further if the situation is not controlled *

Me and my bois by end of the lockdown: pic.twitter.com/uP1hnCo1gA — Akash ⚡ (@akashjagtap_) April 14, 2020

When Modi ji did not give any new task .. Le Indians : #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/AhGUT6HI2H — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 14, 2020

Lockdown extended till may 3 pic.twitter.com/dCwgF22rvI — Not so Funny girl (@psuedowoman_) April 14, 2020

The Prime Minister also listed seven tasks for the people during the lockdown that included caring for the elderly; practicing social distancing; boosting immunity; downloading the Aarogya Setu application; looking after the needy; ensuring people remain employed; and respecting COVID-19 frontline workers.

