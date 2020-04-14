People are reacting to lockdown extension till May 3 with memes and jokes

In his third address to the nation about the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Tuesday that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3 to slow the spread of the disease. Informing the people about the 19-day extension on the last day of the earlier lockdown, the prime minister said the decision was arrived at after discussions with state chief ministers and experts. On social media, various terms related to the extension trended as people shared memes and jokes.
“The virus is spreading fast. I have held multiple meetings with chief ministers and other authorities to find ways in which we can control the spread with minimum effect on economic growth. Keeping in mind the suggestions and the risks I have received, the lockdown across India will be extended till May 3,” PM Modi said in a 25-minute address to the nation.
He also said that he will release a detailed document with guidelines to be followed and also added that attempts were being made to ensure farmers, migrant workers and the poor were least affected. The Prime Minister also said that some districts could see certain relaxations of the lockdown from April 20 depending on the number of cases and its handling.
Soon after the speech ended #Lockdown2, #LockdownExtended and “3rd May” were trending on Twitter. While people said they understood the need for the extension of the lockdown, they tweeted about how they felt.
While some joked that they were disappointed not to have been given “a task for the next 19 days”, one said the “task was to stay home till May 3”. Some lamented that the public holiday on May 1 has been lost, while others shared a list of things they were missing and can’t wait to get back to.
Lockdown Extended. Now at the end of #Lockdown2 the air will be so clean, all will be able to see John Cena.
— Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) April 14, 2020
Next task: 3 May tak ghar pe rahe..
Ghar se nikalne wale eliminate ho jaoge..
— Icecream Baba (@vichupedia) April 14, 2020
It has been decided to extend lockdown till May 3: PM Narendra Modi
People: Labour Day ka chutti gaya 😭
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2
Lockdown extended up to 3rd May.
Me :- pic.twitter.com/CrhPiB3aaV
— LostSoul (@Warishacasm1) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2
My family members to me
Me to my family members pic.twitter.com/4yKCcrzCK0
— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) April 14, 2020
Indians :
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_ 16th March
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
∧_∧
( ･ω･) 14th April ?
＿| ⊃ Lockdown extended?
／ └-(＿＿＿_
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
＜⌒／ヽ-､_＿_ Till 3rd May
／＜_/＿＿＿＿／
— Urmila⁷ //Ni’tae’ka⁷ 💜 (@jungkimmin18697) April 14, 2020
सोई रहो अनारकली, लॉकडाउन #3may तक बढ़ गया।#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/cZ16tMbZjA
— AMRITESH KUMAR (@AMRIT4AISH) April 14, 2020
Lockdown 2.0 hope this ends by May 3rd. pic.twitter.com/BJTTxxPuBH
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2
Those who are away from their family rn – pic.twitter.com/5s4VukNR0e
— Savage_नारी (@atram_shatram) April 14, 2020
तो ऐसा हो गया है कुछ लोगों का हाल😁
हौसला रखो! पिज़्ज़ा, बरगर, मौज मस्ती, सैर सपाटा बाद में कर लेना। फ़िलहाल 3 May तक घर पर रहने का!#Lockdown2 #ModiMangalMessage pic.twitter.com/7nKEHT5UVT
— Nidhi Taneja (@nidhitanejaa) April 14, 2020
After PM Modi announcement Nationwide lockdown till 3 May
Me: pic.twitter.com/28VRqEOTOv
— AnJaLi (@ruhaniyatkhwab) April 14, 2020
Bored Indians right now. #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/LkdP1pArBR
— Bade Chote (@badechote) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2
* Lockdown extended until 3rd May and might be extended even further if the situation is not controlled *
Me and my bois by end of the lockdown: pic.twitter.com/uP1hnCo1gA
— Akash ⚡ (@akashjagtap_) April 14, 2020
*Introverts after knowing lockdown extended till 3rd of May* pic.twitter.com/9ZJXnMtNgC
— Vaibhav Mishra (@i_m_vai_bhav) April 14, 2020
When Modi ji did not give any new task ..
Le Indians : #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/AhGUT6HI2H
— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 14, 2020
Lockdown extended till may 3 pic.twitter.com/dCwgF22rvI
— Not so Funny girl (@psuedowoman_) April 14, 2020
The Prime Minister also listed seven tasks for the people during the lockdown that included caring for the elderly; practicing social distancing; boosting immunity; downloading the Aarogya Setu application; looking after the needy; ensuring people remain employed; and respecting COVID-19 frontline workers.
