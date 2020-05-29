It’s raining memes on social media as Indians speculate on lockdown extension

People are sharing hilarious memes to express how they feel if the lockdown will get extended. People are sharing hilarious memes to express how they feel if the lockdown will get extended.

As the month of May is coming to an end, Indians on social media are speculating if the nationwide lockdown will be extended further. Although there has been no official announcement yet, the country could enter the fifth phase of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19. As the government considers a fifth phase of lockdown, social media is abuzz with memes and jokes.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to state chief ministers on Thursday to take stock of the situation on ground, and sought their views on the extension of the lockdown beyond May 31. There has been considerable easing of norms in the ongoing phase of the lockdown.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to make any statement, social media is wondering what his next speech will be. Many say they are enjoying being at home, others can’t to go out back again.

Here are some of the reactions on the possible extension of the lockdown:

When we will narrate the story of 2020 to our next generation…….🤗🤗#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/JxVaExRk5j — Aman Kumar (@Amanjeetu) May 29, 2020

Me after enjoying for past to months to the lockdown….#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/KmiMz1uDap — Name Cannot be Blank (@HimanshuJcbic) May 29, 2020

#lockdownextension

People talking About Lockdown extension. Le Me :- pic.twitter.com/ATEbi0bH2I — Salman Hashmi (@SalmanH34676734) May 29, 2020

Me : Waiting for lockdown to get over

Modi ji: mitron lockdown 5.0 1 June se lagu hoga

Me : #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/klATigzXrj — Ekta Agarwal (@AgarwalEkta786) May 29, 2020

With two days left for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to end, the Home Minister met PM Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the situation. As India moved up the list becoming the world’s ninth worst-hit country by the pandemic, several states have suggested opening of the economy, but with abundant caution.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd