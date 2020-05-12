Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

‘No task for lockdown 4.0’: How netizens reacted to PM Modi’s address

When PM Modi concluded the address without announcing new dates for lockdown 4.0, many took to social media to express their views about the same with memes and jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2020 9:34:04 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to nation, PM modi lockdown 4.0, Pm modi lockdown, covid-19, coronavirus, twitter reactions, With the third phase of the ongoing lockdown expiring on May 17, many were hoping for the PM to extend the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday prompted mixed reactions online, with many expressing disappointment over no new “task” being assigned this time.

In his address, PM Modi maintained that “we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well” and announced a special economic package that would amount to Rs 20 lakh, including the measures already rolled out by the Finance Ministry and RBI.

With the third phase of the ongoing lockdown expiring on May 17, many were hoping that the PM would give a clear indication whether it would be extended or not. PM Modi only said the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would be different and have a new set of rules and guidelines.

When he concluded the address without announcing new dates for lockdown 4.0, many took to social media to express their views about the same with memes and jokes. Hera, take a look:

