‘No task for lockdown 4.0’: How netizens reacted to PM Modi’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday prompted mixed reactions online, with many expressing disappointment over no new “task” being assigned this time.

In his address, PM Modi maintained that “we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well” and announced a special economic package that would amount to Rs 20 lakh, including the measures already rolled out by the Finance Ministry and RBI.

With the third phase of the ongoing lockdown expiring on May 17, many were hoping that the PM would give a clear indication whether it would be extended or not. PM Modi only said the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would be different and have a new set of rules and guidelines.

When he concluded the address without announcing new dates for lockdown 4.0, many took to social media to express their views about the same with memes and jokes. Hera, take a look:

When you expected a task but got lockdown 4 instead. pic.twitter.com/pyE7Hds4Th — Mayank (@Koreanldka) May 12, 2020

Lockdown 4.0 to lockdown 1, 2 & 3 pic.twitter.com/jDA8NJLQfF — Kalpesh (@kalpesmaheriya) May 12, 2020

Modi ji: * doesn’t give any task , no information regarding lockdown 4* Indians: pic.twitter.com/xWJzKi8IRy — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) May 12, 2020

*Modi ji to Lockdown 4.0* pic.twitter.com/6l2wtXlloJ — Narayan Kumar (@Sarcopedia_) May 12, 2020

PM: 18 may se lockdown 4

Me: pic.twitter.com/0Jpmgp1hnV — overthinker (@MagicMi48839036) May 12, 2020

Getting Disappointed because we were expecting lockdown 4.0 and was waiting for Another Task. pic.twitter.com/0IjOmsZSoW — not_shubham14 (@mentally_dank) May 12, 2020

Nation after listening to Mr Modi #Narendermodi pic.twitter.com/HFQ7dKHQuc — Humor Tadka (@humor_tadka) May 12, 2020

