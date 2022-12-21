scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Locals pick up liquor bottles thrown from truck after road accident. Watch video

Videos showing locals picking up the bottles of liquor have gone viral on social media.

truck throws liquor bottle on road, locals pick up liquor bottle on road, Kerala, Kozhikode, indian expressA video shared online by the Manorama News TV channel shows liquor bottles lying strewn on the road.
A truck carrying liquor has provided an unexpected “gift” to locals on the outskirts of Kerala’s Kozhikode city after it hit an iron bridge throwing scores of bottles on the road. Merrymakers made the most of the opportunity as the vehicle refused to halt and sped away.

A video shared online by the Manorama News TV channel shows liquor bottles lying strewn on the road. In the presence of police, people are seen grabbing the bottles and loading them onto a three-wheeler. The tarred road appears covered with alcohol.

Several netizens called it a “Christmas gift”. An Instagram user commented, “Happy X-Mas.” Another user wrote in Malayalam, “Need anything else to celebrate?”

According to media reports, the incident happened at 6.30am on Tuesday and the Haryana-registered truck was going to Kollam in Kerala from Punjab.

Police seized 965 bottles that were left at the spot and started an investigation to nab the truck’s driver.

