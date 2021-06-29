Sikkim boy cries and pleads not to take chickens he raised, video goes viral

As children, there might be many things hard to comprehend, and often that sad realisation can lead to some reactions showing their pure innocent self. A case in point is a video going viral from Sikkim, where a little boy failed to understand the chickens he was raising with his family were meant for poultry production. Sadly, when the birds were being taken away the child broke down in tears begging his family not to take them away. Now, the heartbreaking video has managed to pull at the heartstrings of many online.

The over five-minute video shows the little boy crying and pleading to not take away the chicken he raised as he got emotionally attached to them. With folded hands, he is seen trying to convince adults not to load the birds in a van meant to go to a slaughterhouse. As he failed in his attempts to stop them, he is seen dropping to the ground and wailing in sadness.

According to East Mojo, the 6-year-old boy is from Melli, south Sikkim. Finally, when all the chickens are loaded in the van, the boy is seen waving goodbye and wishing to see his birds again. As he continued to cry, his father tried to calm him down saying, they’ll get him more chickens.

Watch the video here:

People on social media showered love and praise on the little one calling him “pure and innocent”. Many said he has a ‘heart of gold’ and lauded him for his compassion.

In a similar heartwarming story, a little boy from Mizoram had gone viral in 2019 when it accidently ran over a chick and took it to hospital with all the money he had. . Later, he was also awarded for his thoughtful gesture towards the bird.