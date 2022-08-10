Netizens left in splits after video shows little monkey trying grab smartphone, mother holding it back

August 10, 2022 6:55:33 pm
People are nowadays glued to their smartphones. Right from waking up to going to bed at night, mobile phones literally usurp our lives and it seems animals are not intrigued any less by this gadget.
A baby monkey was quite interested in a smartphone and was spotted trying to grab the phone from its owner with all its might. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has shared a clip featuring the moments and netizens cannot stop gushing over it.
The clip shows a person trying to record the actions of the baby monkey along with its mother. The monkey tries to catch hold of the phone while its mother holds it back. The little monkey even hops on to the phone, however, the owner of the phone holds it firmly. The monkey’s actions were recorded in a video which showed the mother monkey pushing it back and getting busy eating food offered by the people in the background. The little monkey remains undeterred and continues to snatch the phone.
Watch the video here:
Young generation is mad with smart phones ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hFg8SH9VyZ
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 10, 2022
The 35-second clip has garnered more than 82,500 views on Twitter. Netizens came up with funny reactions. A user commented, “The baby’s glued to the phone…literally.” Another user commented, “But the behaviour of Mom is same.. In every generation..”
The baby’s glued to the phone…literally 😅😅😅
— Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) August 10, 2022
Younger generation they are naturally tech savvy. 😂
— Gopal Krishnan (@itsmegk777) August 10, 2022
But the behaviour of Mom is same.. In every generation.. https://t.co/K07kMaj0HX
— Sneha Wankar (@wankar_sneha) August 10, 2022
Videos featuring extraordinary behaviours of monkeys often grab attention online. In July this year, a video showing a monkey trying to save its baby from upper airway obstructions won hearts online. The monkey was seen holding its baby close and giving abdominal thrusts.
