Little Kashmiri girl turns reporter to show bad roads; video goes viral

Pothole woes are not uncommon and residents around the world have found unique ways to catch the attention of authorities to get their issues resolved. In Kashmir, a little “journalist” has reported about the bad roads in her neighbourhood and taken social media by storm.

In an undated video, the enthusiastic “reporter” with a small lapel mic in her hand is seen standing on a muddy road to highlight the plight and directing her cameraperson, whom she refers to as “mom”, to show the potholes.

She is heard saying no guests would want to come to the village. “Itna ganda road hai ki mehman bhi idhar se nahi aa sakte (the road is so bad that guests cannot come through here),” she says in Hindi.

The girl, dressed in a pink jacket, attributed the sorry state of the roads to the recent rain and snow in the Valley. She also says people have been dumping garbage on roads and shouts “sab ganda ho gaya hai (it’s dirty everywhere)”.

Meet Youngest reporter from the #Kashmir Valley. pic.twitter.com/4H6mYkiDiI — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) January 9, 2022

Although the young reporter has not been identified yet, the little over two-minute clip, recorded probably on a mobile phone, has gone viral across social media sites. Many have praised the little one and also highlighted how just like a seasoned content creator the girl ends the video asking viewers to “like, share and subscribe” and promises another video.

Many users have even tagged the authorities, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, hoping the girl is acknowledged for highlighting citizens’ problems and also wishing her complaint is taken up quickly.

Reporting Live …. Another level 👍👍👍

Wishing all the very best to this young reporter 👍👍💐💐 https://t.co/Hwpz3CHZ7k — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) January 10, 2022

This is not the first time a child from Kashmir has gone viral for their videos seeking help.

Last year, a video of a six-year-old girl went viral after she complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the burden of homework. The adorable video even got the attention of Lieutenant Governor Sinha, who then directed the School Education Department to issue a policy within 48 hours to ease the burden of homework on school students.