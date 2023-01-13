Little girl’s reaction to being told she will soon be a big sister melts hearts

For parents, it is one of the sweetest moments to tell their children that they would soon have a sibling. In a video going viral, a little girl was informed by her parents about the impending arrival of her sibling and her reaction is wholesome.

The little girl’s mother told her that she is soon going to be a big sister. The girl says she is already a big sister to Archie, pointing toward their dog. When her mother informs her that she means “in real”, the girl looks puzzled and says “how”. Her father tells her she will soon have a baby brother or a baby sister, to which she replies that she wants a baby sister as she already has a baby brother. She points to her dog and says that’s her baby brother with “curly whiskers”. She then excitedly says that she would help the baby drink milk, have food and play with her.

“So many people asked me how was her reaction when we told her that she is going to be big sister. Half the time i didn’t know how to explain it to her how I have a baby,” says the caption of the video that was posted on the Instagram account belonging to the girl who is named Navya Thapliyal. The girl is six years old.

Watch the video below:

“She is precious. But when she asked how u said How. I dont think that abswered her question,” commented a user. “Her English is already better than mine,” said another. “Deep inside she is such a mature person…I love her,” wrote a third.