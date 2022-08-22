scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Watch: Little girl’s passionate rendition of Bollywood song wins hearts

The young girl in the video is singing Bollywood hit “Kaise Hua” from the film Kabir Singh.

Little girl sings Kaise hua from kabir singh, Viral video small girls sings Kabir Singh song, Little girls passionately sings bollywood hit, Kaise hua from kabir singh small girl cover, father-daughter kaise hua cover, Indian expressWhat makes the now-viral cover special is that the little girl does not remember the full lyrics of the song but sets off singing in high pitch just as the song’s hook consisting of the words “Kaise Hua” comes.

It is said that the best music comes out of passion, a video that shows a young girl passionately singing a Bollywood hit proves this maxim just right.

The undated video posted online by a Twitter user named Shivani Rai (@blinking_hasi), shows a man singing “Kaise Hua” from the film Kabir Singh while playing the guitar. The man is joined by a little girl, who appears to be two to three years old. She sings along with him while holding a mini guitar of her own.

ALSO READ |Video of little ‘metalheads’ headbanging in Meghalaya delights all online

What makes the video special is that the little girl does not remember the full lyrics of the song but sets off singing in high pitch just as the song’s hook consisting of the words “Kaise Hua” comes.

The girl’s powerful renditions have won over the internet. So far, the video posted on August 21, 2022, has gathered 64,000 views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “Super cute :) she even had the rock star vibes shaking her head and the guitar :)” Another person added, “She’s hitting the right note. Sense of timing is impeccable. A star.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

A Twitter user noted how the girl was focused on the hook and wrote, “The little girl saved all her energies for ‘kaise hua’😂”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:18:21 pm
Next Story

Woman arrested in Karnataka for ‘honey-trapping’ RSS leader

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Express Opinion

Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

Premium
CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement