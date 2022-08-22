Watch: Little girl’s passionate rendition of Bollywood song wins hearts

It is said that the best music comes out of passion, a video that shows a young girl passionately singing a Bollywood hit proves this maxim just right.
The undated video posted online by a Twitter user named Shivani Rai (@blinking_hasi), shows a man singing “Kaise Hua” from the film Kabir Singh while playing the guitar. The man is joined by a little girl, who appears to be two to three years old. She sings along with him while holding a mini guitar of her own.
What makes the video special is that the little girl does not remember the full lyrics of the song but sets off singing in high pitch just as the song’s hook consisting of the words “Kaise Hua” comes.
The little girl saved all her energies for “kaise hua”😂 pic.twitter.com/NeHa38h70Y
— Shivani Rai (@blinking_hasi) August 21, 2022
She is focused. 😂
— Amit ⚽🤟🏼 (@meamitshuklaa) August 22, 2022
Omg hahahahh this is the cutest thing I have seem today literally
— Nageen Khalid (@NageenKhalid) August 22, 2022
she really wants to know aakhir hua kaisa 😔✋️
— 🍸 (@spaghettiboiz) August 22, 2022
Super cute :) she even had the rock star vibes shaking her head and the guitar :)
— Unnamed (@Ahumansvoice) August 22, 2022
She is actually intrested in composing rock version of this song.
— Harshit Mangla (@Harshhhhhhit) August 22, 2022
She’s hitting the right note. Sense of timing is impeccable. A star.
— ? 0 ? ? (@Subhash_ati9) August 22, 2022
The girl’s powerful renditions have won over the internet. So far, the video posted on August 21, 2022, has gathered 64,000 views. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote: “Super cute :) she even had the rock star vibes shaking her head and the guitar :)” Another person added, “She’s hitting the right note. Sense of timing is impeccable. A star.”
A Twitter user noted how the girl was focused on the hook and wrote, “The little girl saved all her energies for ‘kaise hua’😂”.
