Netizens go gaga over little girl’s cute ‘Kamar Teri Left Right Hale’ dance number

Amusing videos featuring children’s enthralling performance often garner praise online. They slay it with their astounding expressions and immaculate moves. This time, a little girl grooving to the Haryanvi song ‘Kamar Teri Left Right Hale’ as Ajay Hooda hums the song alongside has taken the internet by storm.

The clip shows the little girl making moves to the song quite enthusiastically. Clad in a yellow dress and a blue denim coat, she is seen lip-syncing to the song. Musician Ajay Hooda is also seen standing next to her and making moves.

The clip shared by Twitter user Sabita Chanda was captioned “She’s too good!” Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed over 22,000 views on Twitter. Internet users cannot stop gushing over her cuteness and delightful performance.

Awwwwww…such a cute video.

This little girl’s steps are so much in sync with the music. Lots of love cute munchkin. — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) December 29, 2022

Sweet girl . Best thing to watch today 🙌 — Akhil (@akhil2013) December 29, 2022

Oh she is so cute! I love the attitude 😄 — Harmeen Soch (@HarmeenSoch) December 29, 2022

Just fabulous, what a expressions and flawless dance. — Satish B. Tiwari (@sattiwari) December 30, 2022

She knows the words and everything! Such a little cutie pie! 🥰 — Judi O’Regan (@chat4doobs) December 30, 2022

The Haryanvi song sung by Ajay Hooda and Sandeep Surila was released this year.

Before this, two little girls won hearts online as they danced uninhibitedly to the dhol beats heard in the streets. Netizens showered love over the way in which the little one broke into dance after a nudge from the elder one. Without hesitation and in full confidence the girls expressed joy with their moves.