scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Netizens go gaga over little girl’s cute ‘Kamar Teri Left Right Hale’ dance number

The video of the girl clad in a yellow frock and a blue denim coat dancing alongside musician Ajay Hooda has amassed over 22,000 views on Twitter.

little girl dance, little girl dances to Kamar Teri Left Right Hale, Ajay Hooda, girl dances with Ajay Hooda, indian expressClad in a yellow dress and a blue denim coat, she is seen lip-syncing to the song.
Listen to this article
Netizens go gaga over little girl’s cute ‘Kamar Teri Left Right Hale’ dance number
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amusing videos featuring children’s enthralling performance often garner praise online. They slay it with their astounding expressions and immaculate moves. This time, a little girl grooving to the Haryanvi song ‘Kamar Teri Left Right Hale’ as Ajay Hooda hums the song alongside has taken the internet by storm.

The clip shows the little girl making moves to the song quite enthusiastically. Clad in a yellow dress and a blue denim coat, she is seen lip-syncing to the song. Musician Ajay Hooda is also seen standing next to her and making moves.

The clip shared by Twitter user Sabita Chanda was captioned “She’s too good!” Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed over 22,000 views on Twitter. Internet users cannot stop gushing over her cuteness and delightful performance.

ALSO READ |Girl dances inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. Netizens want her confidence

A user commented, “Awwwwww…such a cute video. This little girl’s steps are so much in sync with the music. Lots of love cute munchkin.” Another user wrote, “Sweet girl . Best thing to watch today.” A third user commented, “Just fabulous, what a expressions and flawless dance.” The Haryanvi song sung by Ajay Hooda and Sandeep Surila was released this year.

Before this, two little girls won hearts online as they danced uninhibitedly to the dhol beats heard in the streets. Netizens showered love over the way in which the little one broke into dance after a nudge from the elder one. Without hesitation and in full confidence the girls expressed joy with their moves.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress

 

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:18 IST
Next Story

New Year celebrations: ‘No Vehicle Zone’ on Pune’s FC Road, MG Road

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close