Little girl with only Rs 10 in hand ordered a burger at a restaurant. Here’s what happened next

In a heartening gesture that is winning hearts online, an employee of a Burger King outlet bought a burger for a little girl who did not have enough money to pay for it. The man’s gesture was appreciated by Burger King as well who held a felicitation ceremony to honour him.

The heart-warming story was shared on Twitter by a man named Aditya Kumar. He also posted a photo of the little girl standing at the counter bare feet waiting for her order. According to the tweet, the girl only had Rs 10 in her hand when she went to place the order.

The burger that she wanted cost Rs 90 but the man behind the counter didn’t turn down the girl. Instead, he paid the balance from his own pocket and gave the burger to the girl. What makes the incident even more special is that it happened on World Food Day, which falls on October 16.

See the post below:

The incident occurred at the Noida Botanical Garden metro station and Burger King identified the manager as Dheeraj.

“What better way to celebrate #WorldFoodDay than by sharing? We hope she enjoyed her burger and want to appreciate Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant’s Mr Dheeraj for being a kind king. This has further inspired us to serve everyone with just as much heart!” Burger King wrote on Twitter.

This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only ₹10 with her. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/89oXh07sOB — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) October 20, 2022

The restaurant also held a felicitation ceremony to honour the kind deed of the manager and shared photos on their Twitter handle.

“This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only ₹10 with her.

“Dheeraj, out of sheer humanity, gave her the burger and also paid for it from his own pocket. We, at RBA salute his generosity and #kindness which is rare and #special.

“Mr. Deepak Yadav, our Head of Operations, North, held a felicitation ceremony in appreciation of Dheeraj and celebrated his spirited gesture to a tiny soul in need. We thank each and every team member at #BurgerKing for making our guests feel special,” they wrote on Twitter.