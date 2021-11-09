Adorable video of little girl reciting Amrita Pritam’s iconic poem ‘Main Tenu Phir Milangi’ goes viral

Noted poet Amrita Pritam’s ‘Main Tenu Phir Milangi’ always manage to pull at people’s heartstrings. Now, a rendition of the iconic poem by a little girl is doing the rounds of the internet and netizens can’t get enough of it.

Dressed in a pink salwar kameez, reciting a few lines from famous poem, the little girl named Kiara Khanna is seen the viral clip. Posted by her mother on Instagram, the child is seen lip syncing Taapsee Pannu’s lines from the film Manmarziyaan. Actor Vicky Kaushal was also tagged in the post.

Although the little girl wasn’t exactly reciting the lines in the lip-sync video, it was her delicate facial expressions that stole the show online.

Watch the video here:

The girl’s acting skills left everyone impressed. However, it’s not the first time the girl made waves with her acting skills. Previously, she had imitated Kiara Advani’s dialogue from Shershaah, which went viral after Sidharth Malhotra posted it on his Instagram account.