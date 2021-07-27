Child mimics Mirabai Chanu’s Tokyo Olympics win; melts hearts online

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made India proud by winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, the country first medal in the Games. Not only did the athlete from Manipur earn plaudits online, she also inspired thousands of girls around the country. Now, a sweet video of a little girl mimicking Chanu’s winning moment is going viral on social media. The video has even delighted the silver medallist.

In the video shared by fellow weightlifting champion Sathish Sivalingam on Twitter, a little girl is seen recreating each move made by the 26-year-old athlete who bagged the silver in the 49kg category. “Junior @mirabai_chanu this is called the inspiration,” Sivalingam wrote.

From rubbing her palms with talcum powder, praying before lifting the weight, and celebrating just like Chanu did, the child copies the athlete who appears on a TV screen behind her. The girl even imitated how Chanu waved to the audience from Japan, and bowed while receiving the silver medal.

As the clip garnered attention, it caught the eye of the medallist herself, who was impressed by the little one. “So cute. Just love this,” she tweeted while reacting to it.

So cute. Just love this.

The official Twitter handle of the Sports Academy of India, too, retweeted the adorable clip, saying: “India’s sporting future looks bright!”

The video caught the attention of the Olympian as she arrived in New Delhi on Monday, en route Manipur from Tokyo. In the national capital, Chanu was felicitated in an event hosted by the sports ministry. As she had expressed her desire to eat pizza after the Games, Chanu was treated to the Italian dish.

She was seen enjoying the cheesy delight with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics! Now, @mirabai_chanu has freedom to fully enjoy pizza Slice of pizza till she starts her training for next Championship,” Arunachal Pradesh MP tweeted.

"She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics! Now, @mirabai_chanu has freedom to fully enjoy pizza till she starts her training for next Championship," Arunachal Pradesh MP tweeted.

Earlier, Dominos India made a special announcement of lifetime free pizza to Chanu. The company kept their promise, and even before Chanu returned home, Dominos’ Imphal team delivered pizzas to her familyat home.

She lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to grab the second spot in the event. In the clean jerk, Chanu, the world record holder in the section, lifted 110kg and 115kg in the first two attempts.