Monday, August 15, 2022

Watch: Little girl joins street artistes in performing folk dance, steals the show

Pili Vesha is a folk dance prevalent in coastal Karnataka.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 2:45:53 pm
Pili Vesha, Pili Vesha folk dance, little girl joins Pili Vesha, Indian folk dances, viral video small girl joins folk artists, Indian expressPili Vesha is traditionally performed during Navratri to honour the Goddess Durga whose favoured animal is the tiger.

There are so many folk dances in India that are kept alive by street artists who perform them with gusto and enthusiasm.

A video of one such street performance of a folk dance from Karnataka’s Udupi is going viral. What makes this video special is a little girl who joins a folk dancer and wins over the audience.

Watch: Artists perform Kuthu, a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, during CWG closing ceremony

The video, posted on Twitter by a tourism page Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi), shows a woman approaching a dancer with a little girl and honouring his performance by garlanding him. The dancer then encourages the girl to dance with him and she soon picks up his moves perfectly as the onlookers cheer them on.

The video of this delightful interaction was posted on August 13 and it has since then gathered over five lakh views.

While explaining the dance performance in the video, Visit Udupi wrote, “Pili Vesha in “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger masks on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami.”

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Remember watching and getting fascinated by Puli Vesham as a child in Hyderabad too!!!! Gone are those days and street artists.”



In the comments, many people highlighted the need for the young generation to learn their local performing arts. Echoing this view a Twitter user wrote, “This is how we need to teach and encourage our kids.”

Another person wrote, “Cute & wow at the same time.mostly kids of that age fear looking at their attire but this little girl danced with them..”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:45:53 pm

