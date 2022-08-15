Watch: Little girl joins street artistes in performing folk dance, steals the show

August 15, 2022 2:45:53 pm
There are so many folk dances in India that are kept alive by street artists who perform them with gusto and enthusiasm.
A video of one such street performance of a folk dance from Karnataka’s Udupi is going viral. What makes this video special is a little girl who joins a folk dancer and wins over the audience.
The video, posted on Twitter by a tourism page Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi), shows a woman approaching a dancer with a little girl and honouring his performance by garlanding him. The dancer then encourages the girl to dance with him and she soon picks up his moves perfectly as the onlookers cheer them on.
The video of this delightful interaction was posted on August 13 and it has since then gathered over five lakh views.
OMG ! this is super cute 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/rFfink1s39
— Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022
Pili Vesha in “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka.
Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami.
— Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022
Remember watching and getting fascinated by Puli Vesham as a child in Hyderabad too!!!! Gone are those days and street artists😔
— Gunsun🇮🇳 (@Sandhya64022519) August 14, 2022
This is how we need to teach and encourage our kids 😍
— KodavaWarrior 🇮🇳 (@WarriorKodava) August 14, 2022
cute 😍😍 & wow at the same time.mostly kids of that age fear looking at their attire but this little girl danced with them.. https://t.co/nGJxQf7cA3
— K (@tweetsbyhk) August 14, 2022
In North Karnataka, it is during Muharam and the person who dons the paint is called- Muhram Huli. Tiger dances are performed in Kerala, Tamil Nadu also. Not sure which movie, Kamal Hasan danced as a tiger.
— Jaideep (@keystone2887) August 14, 2022
So cute!
— Sujata Ganguly 🇮🇳 (@Sujataganguly13) August 13, 2022
Pili vesha is a vibe
— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 13, 2022
While explaining the dance performance in the video, Visit Udupi wrote, “Pili Vesha in “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger masks on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami.”
Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Remember watching and getting fascinated by Puli Vesham as a child in Hyderabad too!!!! Gone are those days and street artists.”
In the comments, many people highlighted the need for the young generation to learn their local performing arts. Echoing this view a Twitter user wrote, “This is how we need to teach and encourage our kids.”
Another person wrote, “Cute & wow at the same time.mostly kids of that age fear looking at their attire but this little girl danced with them..”.
