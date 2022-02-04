Little girl is worried about dad skipping meals, video wins over Raveena Tandon

A father worrying about his little daughter may not come as a big surprise, however, a video of a little girl doing the same for her dad has left netizens melting online.

In an undated video doing rounds on the internet, a little girl was seen bawling over the fact her father skipped meals. The child’s thoughtfulness moved all, saying “daughters are the best”.

The clip starts with the girl in tears and when asked by her mother what was wrong, she breaks down to say it pains her that her father goes without eating for long hours, slogging at work.

“Those who find daughters a burden, must watch the video one by one,” a journalist wrote online sharing the video.

The girl is heard telling her mother that her dad only eats one meal before leaving for his shop and gets his dinner but has no time to eat in between. “Raat ko khate haina, lekin shaam ko toh unka pet khali hi rahta hai na (He only eats at night but remains empty stomach during the day),” the girl is heard saying.

“Mujhe unki chinta hoti hai na papa ki, (I get worried about my father),” the girl continues while crying despite all efforts by her mother to calm her down.

While her mother tries to make the kid understand that her father had to leave to tend to his customers, the girl retorts: “Toh mumma, insaan khana khayega na…woh bhi toh khana khate hai, toh mere papa bhi toh khana khayenge na (Mom, people have to eat right? If he [customer] can eat why can’t my dad)”.

The video moved people online, leaving many parents emotional. Even Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon reacted to the post, showering blessing on her.

Awwlieee mera baba, so so cute , god bless https://t.co/tHZiYhBm88 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 4, 2022

Blessed parents and lovely child. Stay blessed. — kasthuri oks (@kasthurioks) February 4, 2022

😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰

Priceless gifts of God, daughters — Self Reliance (@NaaneBhratiya) February 4, 2022

🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Beta agli baar meri beti bnke janm lena🙏🙏

Bahut bhagyasali h aapk PAPA ji 🙏💗💗 — Rajesh Kumar Gangwar (@RajeshK82697609) February 4, 2022

Lucky parents to have such daughter. — Krishna B (@Krishna45153142) February 4, 2022

So touching. Felt goosebump — Arvind Singla (@ArvindSingla8) February 4, 2022

Oh..! So emotional..🙏🙏 — Krishna Kumar Mishra (@Krishnanjal) February 4, 2022

So cute . Daughters are more attached to their father than son. https://t.co/ypr0S9LgMT — Siddharth (@sid_d001) February 4, 2022

This is the reason why every daughter is the princess of her father ❤️ https://t.co/6bji0umWVs — Jigyanshu Pandey (@JigyanshuPande5) February 4, 2022