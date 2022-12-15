‘Heart touching’: Video of little girl helping her visually impaired parents melts hearts

The bond between parents and their kids is so heartfelt. It is a relationship that lasts a lifetime. First parents take care of their children during adolescence and then the kids take care of their parents’ needs when they grow old. In a video that is melting hearts online, a little girl is seen guiding her parents who are visually impaired and it is going viral.

The video was posted by a man named Mith Indulkar on Instagram four days ago and it has received a whopping 4.8 million views already. The man shared that he got emotional when he saw the couple, who are visually impaired, come to a shop on Mira Road in Mumbai for the first time. The parents watch the world through their daughter’s eyes, he shared.

Clad in a school uniform, the little girl is seen helping her parents and serving them pakodas as the couple sits down to eat at the shop. At the end of the video, the couple go their way as their daughter helps them.

“I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Everyday I was seeing them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade – Jhangid,Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching world through her daughters eyes. This small girl taught us so many things. ‘No one cares you more than your parents, So care them before they leaves you’. Share with your friends & family And make this girl Viral!” Indulkar posted as caption.

Watch the video below:

“God bless her yaar!!! So sweet girl,” commented a user. “Amazing! is there a way we could get to know more about them? Would love to know if we as a community could be of service in any way to such a beautiful family,” said another. “It’s really heart touching and peaceful to see there’s beautiful bond,” another person wrote.

“Thay are my family. Thank you so much for sharing their bond. I’ll surely share this reel with them. Gratitude,” appreciated another user.