‘School time is best’: Little girl grooves to Rajasthani song at school function, zealous performance wins hearts online

Children enthusiastically showcase their talent during functions at school and develop their skills. While zealously dancing or singing in front of a large audience, the students overcome stage fright and have fun. One such performance by a little girl, which may take you on a trip down memory lane, has gone viral.

Posted on Twitter by a handle named @Gulzar_sahab, the clip shows a little girl dancing to Rajasthani song ‘Mera Balma Bada Sayana’. The one-minute clip shows the girl, clad in school uniform, dancing confidently in front of the whole school. The students and teachers sitting in front of the stage applaud and cheer for her.

The performance appears to be from a Diwali function at the school. “Look at the talent,” says the caption in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

Posted Wednesday, the video has received more than 1.06 lakh views.

“So sweet,” commented a Twitter user. “School time is best. Is se aacha kuch ho he nahi sakta (School time is the best. Nothing can be better than that),” another user wrote. “See the encouragement in her dance performance,” said a third.

In August, a little girl had won hearts online by joining a folk dancer in performing ‘Pili Vesha’ in Karnataka’s Udupi. The video was posted on Twitter by a tourism page Visit Udupi.