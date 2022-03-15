Little girl grooves to ‘Kacha Badam’ song. Watch adorable video

Netizens’ love for the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam refuses to die down. From celebrities to teenagers, the song has made people groove to its catchy tune.

As schools and Anganwadis have reopened after the lockdown was lifted amid the decline in cases of Covid-19, the Kacha Badam trend has left its impact in the educational space as well. A video showing a little girl dancing to the viral song has taken the internet by storm.

Clad in her school uniform, the girl is seen acing the hook steps and making the moves with a wide grin on her face. Other children are also seen amused by her steps, sitting in the background along with two women.

Watch the video:

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared the girl’s video on Twitter. The 15-second clip has been viewed more than 13 lakh times so far. “So lovely. She has Rhythm in her body,” commented a user.

Another user Neha Kantharia commented, “She is a kid from an #anganwadi center of Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat.” Kantharia’s Twitter bio says she is the deputy director of the Department of Women and Child Development in Gujarat. “Trends are not only for urban areas .. it has gone deep down in villages too .. trending #kachabadam and beautifully done #hookstep of the song by all the more beautiful cute little girl of #anganwadi center in Gujarat,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

Originally created by a peanut seller from West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Bhuban Badyakar, the song has been widely accepted and loved by internet users. He used his melodic pitch to sell nuts in exchange for old, broken items.