‘Melted my heart’: Little girl does epic dance performance after ice-cream seller plays prank, watch

A little girl has won hearts online with her dancing moves. After a seller flipped ice cream from her reach, she danced to the music playing in what appears to be a mall, as seen in a viral video.

In the video, the girl can be seen asking the seller for ice cream. As part of a prank, the seller flips an ice cream cone from the girl’s reach. Music is also heard in the background. Instead of getting disappointed, the girl decides to steal the show with her moves. In sync with the background score, the girl dances with full zest, and passers-by enjoy her little performance. In the video, the ice-cream seller is also impressed with her. He leaves the store and comes in front to watch the girl’s performance. He also joins her with a few moves and kisses on her forehead. It seems that the video is set inside a mall.

Watch the video here:

Melted my heart. Such innocence pic.twitter.com/jn7NSzzkyv — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) December 6, 2021

The video shared by Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service officer, has gone viral. It has garnered 1.5 lakh views so far. “Melted my heart. Such innocence,” Nanda captioned the video. It was shared on December 6.

Many users found the video as cute and adorable. “Soooo sweet of you little angel dear. The day-long tiresome Gone just like that. Long live my dear little angel,” commented a Twitter user.

Soooo sweet of you little angel dear. The day long tiresome

Gone just like that. Long live my dear little angel. — Sajjadalikhan (@Sajjada37860243) December 6, 2021

Cute child dancing freely and also enjoying.☺️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shrutha (@Shrutha13) December 6, 2021

So cute, No matter how many times I have seen this, still I love watching this cutie pie dance to the beats https://t.co/sx344Q8vdI — Ashok Mohanty (@ashok_a_m) December 7, 2021

The video was earlier shared by Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer.