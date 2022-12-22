scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Little girl breaks into dance after nudge from sister, viral video garners over 50 million views

Netizens cannot stop gushing over their adorable dance performance and several users showered their love.

little girls dancing, girls dancing to dhol beats, viral dancing video, indian express Slaying hip and hand movements, the girl performs well blithe-spiritedly. She is then seen tapping the younger one and urging her to join. The little one also follows suit and her innocent actions are worth watching.
Children often delight hearts online with their shenanigans. From mischiefs to serious remarks, children’s actions lighten up the mood and spread cheer online. This time, two little girls’ stylish dance has won the appreciation of internet users.

The clip shared by Instagram user Ilqa Parveen shows two little girls sitting in front of a door. The curious girls are seen remaining attuned to the dhol beats heard in the background. While a third girl, who is seen standing in front of them, turns to their side, one of the girls is seen jumping into action and grooving. Slaying hip and hand movements, the girl performs well blithe-spiritedly. She is then seen tapping the younger one and urging her to join. The little one also follows suit and her innocent actions are worth watching.

Parveen captioned the clip, “Get up, show them what I teach you.” Netizens cannot stop gushing over their adorable dance performance and several users showered their love for the way the little one started dancing after getting a push from her sister.

A user commented, “The way little one started dance that was.” Another user wrote, “Even World Champion Dancers and choreographer can’t compete with them.” A third user commented, “She was waiting for that push.” Since being shared on December 6, the clip has amassed more than 50 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

Last year, a little girl won hearts online as she danced after a seller flipped an ice cream from her reach. Rather than getting disappointed, the girl started grooving to the music heard at what seemed like a mall. Passers-by and the ice cream seller were indeed impressed by the girl’s antics.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 06:19:29 pm
