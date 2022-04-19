‘Where’s the snow in Kashmir?’: Why a little girl’s video is melting hearts on the internet

A video of a little girl’s disappointment at not seeing snow during her visit to Kashmir has won the internet and grabbed the attention of Imtiyaz Hussain, a police officer in Jammu and Kashmir, who shared her clip on Twitter and asked her to return in winter.

“My goal was to only touch snow. But, when we came, it didn’t snow,” the girl is seen telling ANN News. “Hey, Cutie. Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then,” Hussain tweeted.

The video has gone viral, raking in lakhs of views on social media.

Come again in winter. Promise, it will snow then😊 pic.twitter.com/2eG7RIccPc — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) April 16, 2022

“My name is Paushika and I am here just to visit flowers. I was here yesterday. We moved in from an airplane. It was really fun and we got a hotel. We were planning to go to a tulip garden. We were planning to go to a boat hotel,” the girl tells the mediaperson. “Have you ever seen snow in Kashmir?” she asks. “Well, I haven’t seen it. But I have seen it in the mountains…”

When asked about Kashmir, the girl replies, “Kashmir is a very beautiful place and the language is also really good. I actually like the hotels, the boats and mountains.”

Netizens loved how the girl expressed her thoughts. “She is fully focused, No distractions from other and chill. Amazing expressions of views. Great,” commented a user.

