scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Little boys salute with pride after being offered sweets by Army man. Win hearts of netizens

The powerful salute of the little boys captured the hearts of netizens, including many Army officials.

little boys salute army officer, boys salute, two boys salute army officer, army, viral video, children's video, indian expressExpressing gratitude to the Army officer, the boys say thank you and salutes with pride.

Children’s antics often bring joy to netizens. This time, a heartwarming gesture of two little boys has left netizens delighted.

In a video shared by Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd), a boy is seen staring at a halted vehicle. The person seated inside the vehicle opens the vehicle’s window and hands over candies to the boy. He points towards the other little boy and also gives him candies. Expressing gratitude to the person who seems to be an Army man, the boys say thank you and salutes with pride.

ALSO READ |‘Real happiness’: These joyful kids sharing an umbrella have made netizens nostalgic

The clip shared by Kumar was captioned, “Love Watch out for a crisp salute in the end.” The 26-second clip has garnered more than 1,10,200 views on Twitter. Since being posted Thursday, the short video has amassed more than 8,000 likes.

Watch  the video here:

 

The powerful salute of the little boys captured the hearts of netizens, including many Army officials. “Much more spirited and crisp than few grown ups,” commented KJS Dhillon, whose bio says he worked as Chinar Corps Commander.

“Smartest salute”, commented Lieutenant General Satish Dua. A third user commented, “Seriously what a lightening salute! Boys are strong!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Adorable videos of children often go viral. Recently, a clip showing three little boys helping each other in walking through a rocky terrain won hearts online. Following one after the other, the boys were seen cautiously walking and holding the youngest one carefully while wearing bags on their shoulders.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 05:55:40 pm
Next Story

Salman Rushdie attack was unjustifiable, says former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

2

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
In BJP rejig, two promotions and a signal to its Haryana leaders
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
In Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more
Top climate stories this week

US passes landmark climate change law, wildfires in Europe, and more

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement