Little boys salute with pride after being offered sweets by Army man. Win hearts of netizens

Children’s antics often bring joy to netizens. This time, a heartwarming gesture of two little boys has left netizens delighted.

In a video shared by Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd), a boy is seen staring at a halted vehicle. The person seated inside the vehicle opens the vehicle’s window and hands over candies to the boy. He points towards the other little boy and also gives him candies. Expressing gratitude to the person who seems to be an Army man, the boys say thank you and salutes with pride.

The clip shared by Kumar was captioned, “Love Watch out for a crisp salute in the end.” The 26-second clip has garnered more than 1,10,200 views on Twitter. Since being posted Thursday, the short video has amassed more than 8,000 likes.

Love 💕 Watch out for a crisp salute in the end 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LtnZvk9FJ5 — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) 🇮🇳 (@major_pawan) August 18, 2022

The powerful salute of the little boys captured the hearts of netizens, including many Army officials. “Much more spirited and crisp than few grown ups,” commented KJS Dhillon, whose bio says he worked as Chinar Corps Commander.

“Smartest salute”, commented Lieutenant General Satish Dua. A third user commented, “Seriously what a lightening salute! Boys are strong!”

