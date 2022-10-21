Future ‘drill maestro’ or TV anchor? Little boy’s energy level to teach his classmates leaves netizens amused

Remember your childhood when you just started school, repeating alphabets joyously at the top of your lungs? Nursery kids are enthusiastic about learning new words and are often made to repeat them in order to make learning fun.

A video that is going viral on Twitter shows a little boy putting in a lot of effort as he shouts a few words in Hindi that are repeated by his classmates. The video was shared by IPS officer Arun Bothra and he wondered what the child would become when he grows up.

“Just wondering what this child will become when he grows up. Drill maestro or football coach? leader? Or TV Anchor,” he tweeted in Hindi. Seeing the child’s enthusiasm, it looks like he is someone who would be successful in a profession that requires public speaking.

Watch the video below:

Posted on October 19, the video has received more than 2.53 lakh views so far. A lot of netizens suggested that the boy will become a news anchor.

“Appreciate the energy spent. Iska mid-day meal double Kara do (Appreciate his energy. His mid-day meal should be doubled),” commented a Twitter user. “TV anchor is best .. such energy, in everything they speak!!” another said. “He is seems to determined to task with zero errors,” wrote a third. “Considering the trend TV anchor will be the best suited role I guess,” posted yet another netizen.