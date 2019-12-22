Little boys’ band performance with no musical instruments is winning hearts online

Performing on the street with imaginary guitars, the little boys’ performance is going viral. (Source: Sudha Sinha/ Facebook) Performing on the street with imaginary guitars, the little boys’ performance is going viral. (Source: Sudha Sinha/ Facebook)

While most rocks bands may win the hearts of their audience flaunting their skills and jamming with expensive instruments, a new rock band of little kids are winning over everyone with their simplicity. A group of three little boys is melting hearts online as they are seen playing imaginary guitars and singing along. Touched by their talent and innocence, thousand have given them a thumbs up while rooting for them online.

In the video going viral across social media platforms, the adorable trio is seen performing with great attitude and vigour while singing in unison in their humble clothes. The lead singer is seen with a big wooden stick in his hand, as he sings aloud mimicking it as his guitar.

Although the other two band members don’t have any sticks or guitars, they support the lead singer with equal enthusiasm, impressing hundreds of people online.

Watch the video here:

Sharing the video on Twitter, Fit Bharat wrote in the caption, “Where will this Rock Band be playing on Saturday Night? We want to join them” and people couldn’t help but shower love, with one person drawing a parallel with The Beatles and others wanting to donate them real musical instruments. Many remarked how despite scarcity the pure joy on their faces is inspirational.

Level of joy and happiness are extremely high. Made my day! God bless you kids 🙏 — Subo (@mintu_solanki) December 21, 2019

Samjh m nhi aaya pr achha laga

🤜🤛🤛🤜🤛🤜🤛🤜🤛🤜🤛 — 🙈🙉🙊 But Karo😜 (@ButKaro) December 21, 2019

….singing from their heart😍😘👏🏻👏🏻 — P. T. (@praveentewari7t) December 21, 2019

Paul McCartney,John Lennon and Ringo Star!!😃Where is George Harrison😁 — . (@konsinha37) December 21, 2019

See the reflexes…wooow !!👌 — Pramod Kotnala (@pammikotnala) December 21, 2019

Those soul is pure know how to enjoy. So innocent and cute — Tyagi Sonal (@sonal_tyagi) December 21, 2019

Big time Performers👏👏👏👏 — Praveen Indian (@Praveen_Tly) December 21, 2019

Happiness is what you have. It’s eternal not materialistic. https://t.co/ht0XRTnpNk — Deepak shriwastava (@deepaksahay19) December 21, 2019

THIS ROCKBAND JUST ROCKS! AND WITHOUT A STAGE, WITHOUT ANY MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS…मैं तो फैन हो गई https://t.co/lJV8oxq4Ec — Ujala Dwivedi (@UjalaDwivedi2) December 21, 2019

Couldn’t get what they are singing 🎶 but luvly to see. Aawaz main dham hai. 😍😍 https://t.co/2Xw5KJZiBW — Surin (@surink7) December 21, 2019

