Little boy’s antics with bride and groom leave netizens in splits. Watch

Weddings are usually elaborate affairs in India with hundreds of guests, many rituals and sumptuous meals. While the bride and groom decked up in grand attire gain the spotlight during the event, little children often grab everyone’s attention with their shenanigans.

One such child’s antics during a wedding in Kerala has triggered laughter online. The clip shared by Instagram handle weddinghighlights123 shows a bride and groom standing to receive garlands from two children. While the little girl puts a garland on the bride correctly, the little boy refuses to do it. Instead, he puts it on himself, making the couple chuckle.

The groom leans forward and asks him to put the garland. The smiling groom grabs hold of the garland and wears it by himself.

Videos featuring children stealing the show during weddings often go viral. In May this year, a clip showing a little boy getting excited after seeing his mother as a bride did rounds on social media. The two-year-old boy ran towards her and walked her down the aisle.