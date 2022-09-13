Little boy’s adorable apology to teacher wins hearts online. Watch video

Teachers share a special bond with the kids they teach. From teaching them lessons and guiding them on the right path to admonishing them and taking care of them, teachers play an important role in a child’s growth.

A video showing one such adorable interaction between a teacher and a child has surfaced online and their display of affection has won hearts online. The teacher seems miffed over the little boy’s disobedience and the kid tries hard to win her affection back in the video.

Watch the video here:

The clip, tweeted by ChapraZila on Monday , shows a classroom where a child is trying to console his teacher. The woman is heard saying in Hindi, “You repeatedly say that you will not do it, but still you do. I will not talk to you. You said once that you will not do it again, but you did.” Looking repentant, the boy hugs her and keeps telling her that he will not repeat his actions. He apologises and promises her that he will not do it again and kisses her many times. As the little boy showers her with love, the teacher finally agrees and gives him a kiss in return.

