‘Music for the soul’: Little boy singing Bob Dylan’s iconic song soothes all online

Blowin' in the Wind, Dylan's 1963 iconic song which poses a series of questions about peace, war, and freedom is relevant even today. (Source: g_chintamani/ Twitter)

As people are going through a very tough time amid the second wave of the coronavirus that has gripped the nation, they are looking for some respite to ease their minds and soul. And what better way to heal the wounds that a child’s soothing performance. Now, a cover of the iconic Bob Dylan song is creating waves online and people can’t have enough of it.

Indian fusion band Advaita’s bassist Gaurav Chintamani (@g_chintamani) recently shared a video of his son, Ishaan, singing the famous ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ in a sweet home performance. The 2.15minute video showed the father-son duo casually jamming together while sitting at a table — with the boy singing the profound words.

As the little boy was seen turning pages of a book while performing his soulful rendition of the song, Chintamani explained that one of their favourite books is American comic artist and illustrator Jon J Muth’s illustrated book on Dylan’s 1963 iconic protest song.

“That book, this song has helped answer the questions that the little dude has asked us, on race, freedom, equality. Those questions, this song will never stop being relevant,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

The video struck a chord with many people across the world, who commented on the post saying that it’s just what they needed at such trying times. Many showered their love on the talented boy and his father and asked them to share more video.

Here’s what netizens had to say about the video:

This little boy Ishan Chintamani will surely make you smile and warm up your heart in these tough times. https://t.co/CcnQytVBXX — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) April 27, 2021

A little bit of goodness to brighten up your day ⭐ https://t.co/VAximFtass — tantanatan🌻 (@tanishka_s2) April 28, 2021

You didn’t know you needed this today. But you needed this today. https://t.co/rxvOQXi9zf — Geralt of Trivia (@sumants) April 28, 2021

“Yes, and how many deaths will it take till he knows/ That too many people have died?” This child is precious. Thank you, Ishaan, for lifting our weary spirits. https://t.co/SACZLsl8qN — abhirami girija sriram (@quote_hanger) April 28, 2021

Balm for your broken spirit. https://t.co/VfwXBM6l1O — Sonia (@sonaimaloons) April 27, 2021

Chaos and unimaginable suffering outside. A country hunkered indoors. Yet such positivity behind closed doors. Amazing. Thank you for sharing @g_chintamani https://t.co/1XicuD0vSe — Monika (@MonikaSaha) April 28, 2021

This guy can heal the world with his voice and his questions. https://t.co/RUMUM1UCEM — Yash Chandiramani (@YashThisSide) April 27, 2021

Music, flowers, books, children – choose your pick to fill yourself with some much needed positivity ♥️ https://t.co/qgc223iOYf — Sway (@v_swetha) April 27, 2021

Most beautiful thing I experienced today … Of course well performed but more than that nothing like the reassuring look of a father and the smile that it evokes on the child’s face. Well done father and son! https://t.co/KBJQTEEc5u — Ajay Chopra (@droitajay) April 27, 2021

I have sent this to so many people today @g_chintamani, pls can you tell your ishaan that his song has been a balm to many many hurting souls, and that we thank him, deeply for it. — Atiya Bose (@atiyabose) April 28, 2021

This is the best. THanks for inspiring me to try and sit with my own kids. Our version will be less refined for sure. So — Arjun (@MooninSwami) April 28, 2021

this is the first thing in days that I came across on social media that gave me joy, so thank you Ishaan <3 — Saumya Srivastava (@SaumyaS66992799) April 28, 2021

Absolutely beautiful. Bless this little boy, may he never stop asking those questions. :) — Ashesofroses (@anj_vasudevan) April 27, 2021

Gaurav, I’ve had one of the hardest days of my life today and it has taken its toll, but this video gave me a little bit of light and hope and made me tear up. Thank you. — Gambhir Maamla (@gambhirmaamla) April 27, 2021

And he is singing it so effortlessly is what takes the cherry on the cake! I inspirational singing and ofcourse great guitaring too :)) — Vinay B (@vinaayb79) April 28, 2021

so good… more songs from him please 😀 — deepak (@deeep) April 28, 2021

However, little Ishaan isn’t the only one in recent time who won the internet with his musical talent. Earlier this week, a toddler stole the hearts of many users online with her cute performance of ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’. Alongside her mother, who was seen playing a ukulele, the little girl created a huge buzz online with her tiny hand gestures like a seasoned classical singer.