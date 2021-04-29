scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
‘Music for the soul’: Little boy singing Bob Dylan’s iconic song soothes all online

The profound words and emotions of the 1963 iconic hit, 'Blowin’ In The Wind', sung by the young artiste, has captivated all online amid these trying times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 3:37:38 pm
Blowin' in the Wind, Dylan's 1963 iconic song which poses a series of questions about peace, war, and freedom is relevant even today.

As people are going through a very tough time amid the second wave of the coronavirus that has gripped the nation, they are looking for some respite to ease their minds and soul. And what better way to heal the wounds that a child’s soothing performance. Now, a cover of the iconic Bob Dylan song is creating waves online and people can’t have enough of it.

Indian fusion band Advaita’s bassist Gaurav Chintamani (@g_chintamani) recently shared a video of his son, Ishaan, singing the famous ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ in a sweet home performance. The 2.15minute video showed the father-son duo casually jamming together while sitting at a table — with the boy singing the profound words.

As the little boy was seen turning pages of a book while performing his soulful rendition of the song, Chintamani explained that one of their favourite books is American comic artist and illustrator Jon J Muth’s illustrated book on Dylan’s 1963 iconic protest song.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“That book, this song has helped answer the questions that the little dude has asked us, on race, freedom, equality. Those questions, this song will never stop being relevant,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

The video struck a chord with many people across the world, who commented on the post saying that it’s just what they needed at such trying times. Many showered their love on the talented boy and his father and asked them to share more video.

Here’s what netizens had to say about the video:

However, little Ishaan isn’t the only one in recent time who won the internet with his musical talent. Earlier this week, a toddler stole the hearts of many users online with her cute performance of ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’. Alongside her mother, who was seen playing a ukulele, the little girl created a huge buzz online with her tiny hand gestures like a seasoned classical singer.

