scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Little boy mesmerises train passengers with soulful rendition of a devotional song. Watch

The boy, identified as Sooryanarayanan from Chennai, was reportedly returning from the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi.

Little boy mesmerises train passengers with soulful rendition of a devotional song, Indian Railways, train, classical song, Tamil, Kashi Tamil Sangamam, viral, trending, Indian ExpressA woman named Sangitha Varier posted the clip on Twitter on December 20.

Travelling by train in India is a joyous experience as one can even be greeted by a fantastic musical performance. A video of a young boy performing a classical song on a train full of passengers is going viral.

The boy, identified as Sooryanarayanan from Chennai, was reportedly returning from the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. A woman named Sangitha Varier posted the clip on December 20 and it has amassed more than 1.20 lakh views.

Also Read |Sound, rhythm of Vande Bharat train evokes nostalgia, says bureaucrat; quality, safety matter more, netizen replies

Sitting on an upper berth of a coach, the boy, clad in a kurta pyjama, sings a devotional song that is reportedly in praise of Lord Kartikeya, known as Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu. His melodious voice mesmerised passengers who gathered around him to enjoy the performance.

“A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!! #Kashi_Tamil_Sangamam !! Sooryanarayanan of Chennai…! Look at the Bhaav..! Speechless @KTSangamam,” Varier wrote as the caption.

Watch the video below:

“This kid is blessed. Music n Bhakti doesn’t need a medium to understand, it transfers from heart to heart,” commented a user. “For folks who may not know, this amazing child is singing a Bhakti Geet in praise of Lord Kartikeya, known as Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu,” shared a netizen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...
Bikaner land deal by Robert Vadra firm: Rajasthan HC rejects plea to quas...

“Didn’t understand what he sang but it was divine feeling .. beautifully sung by this little boy.. God Bless Him,” another person appreciated. “Could not understand a single word! But it is heart touching. Music is a special language,” complimented another user.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:27:01 pm
Next Story

Are diabetics more prone to hair fall?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close