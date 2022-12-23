Little boy mesmerises train passengers with soulful rendition of a devotional song. Watch

Travelling by train in India is a joyous experience as one can even be greeted by a fantastic musical performance. A video of a young boy performing a classical song on a train full of passengers is going viral.

The boy, identified as Sooryanarayanan from Chennai, was reportedly returning from the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. A woman named Sangitha Varier posted the clip on December 20 and it has amassed more than 1.20 lakh views.

Sitting on an upper berth of a coach, the boy, clad in a kurta pyjama, sings a devotional song that is reportedly in praise of Lord Kartikeya, known as Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu. His melodious voice mesmerised passengers who gathered around him to enjoy the performance.

“A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!! #Kashi_Tamil_Sangamam !! Sooryanarayanan of Chennai…! Look at the Bhaav..! Speechless @KTSangamam,” Varier wrote as the caption.

Watch the video below:

“This kid is blessed. Music n Bhakti doesn’t need a medium to understand, it transfers from heart to heart,” commented a user. “For folks who may not know, this amazing child is singing a Bhakti Geet in praise of Lord Kartikeya, known as Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu,” shared a netizen.

“Didn’t understand what he sang but it was divine feeling .. beautifully sung by this little boy.. God Bless Him,” another person appreciated. “Could not understand a single word! But it is heart touching. Music is a special language,” complimented another user.