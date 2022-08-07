Little boy kicks football right inside moving tyre; Harsh Goenka has a message for netizens

August 7, 2022 3:58:22 pm
Business tycoon Harsh Goenka, who often shares inspiring posts on social media platforms, has recently shared a clip showing a child kicking a ball right into a moving tyre. This time, too, Goenka has amazed netizens by connecting his message with the kid’s playful nature.
The short clip shows a tyre and a football rolling through a courtyard and the kid is seen running towards them. The child kicks the football and it correctly falls inside the moving tyre. The enthralled child is seen jumping and running towards a car shed.
“Life never stops moving forward. Stay focused and never slow down because of regrets. Smile, forgive, forget and move. And of course, use the right tyre,” the chairman of RPG Enterprises tweeted.
The clip has amassed more than 1,05,400 views on Twitter.
Watch the video here:
Life never stops moving forward. Stay focused and never slow down because of regrets. Smile, forgive, forget and move. And of course, use the right tyre 😀pic.twitter.com/7BafW8UfhU
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 5, 2022
A social media user commented, “The ride in life remains focused till taken for a ride, it is in such moments that one needs to refocus by using the right senses.”
Another user remarked, “Life is a journey of challenges Options – soft or tough. Become tough. Do share happiness. Be tough on regrets. Keep those with you & deal. Seek support-regrets get magnified & solutions like oasis. Not a negative view but to become tough & independent to enjoy life better.”
Life is a journey of challenges Options -soft or tough. Become tough. Do share happiness . Be tough on regrets. Keep those with you & deal. Seek support-regrets get magnified & solutions like oasis. Not a negative view but to become tough & independent to enjoy life better
— Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) August 5, 2022
The ride in life remains focused till taken for a ride, it is in such moments that one needs to refocus by using the right senses
— suryanarayanan k (@surissoul) August 5, 2022
Such a cheerful kid, makes me miss my childhood
— Akash Verma (@akashaman123) August 6, 2022
Wow!!! That was a shot . Looks like Kerala. Long live Kerala Blasters 💕and little Ronaldo😍
— Ravi Menon🇮🇳 (@RaviMen48172263) August 6, 2022
In May this year, Goenka had shared eight suggestions for a healthy lifestyle. The list included eight thousand steps, seven hours of sleep, six big glasses of water, five minutes of meditation, four mental and stretching breaks, three healthy meals, two good deeds a day, one session of exercise. Television actor Tara Deshpande responded to his suggestions and claimed that even reading Goenka’s suggestion of taking 8,000 steps daily exhausted her and she deserved a slice of mawa cake. Netizens were amused by her reaction and many came up with memes.
