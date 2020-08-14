Jasprit Bumrah tweets video of boy imitating his bowling action, tell him ‘future looks bright’

While some called him the "future bowler", others complimented the boy for perfectly imitating Bumrah.

A video of a boy mimicking fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s unconventional bowling action was widely shared on social media, and the Indian cricketer was among those to share the video with some words of encouragement for the boy.

Captioned “The craze of Jasprit Bumrah” the five-second video has been viewed over 5 lakh times. It shows the boy bowling on a pavement with a run-up and delivery action that is very similar to that of Bumrah.

“The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it,” wrote Bumrah while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it 💪🏼 https://t.co/1xdtn1E77F — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 12, 2020

Since being shared online, many have said the boy could be a bowler in the future while others complimented him for perfectly imitating the Indian pacer.

Imitation is best form of…… https://t.co/amweyyYBQD — amit rathod (@theoxymoron) August 13, 2020

This is what perfection is called. https://t.co/iGiDNCXZVK — Prajwal😜😜😜 (@Prajwal13132753) August 13, 2020

Jr boom boom https://t.co/MvdRPpbog4 — Santosh Narayan (@Santosh_mgs) August 13, 2020

