Friday, August 14, 2020
Jasprit Bumrah tweets video of boy imitating his bowling action, tell him ‘future looks bright’

The video captioned "The craze of Jasprit Bumrah" has been viewed over 5 lakh times and shows a boy imitating the Indian bowler's action.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2020 1:19:54 pm
Jasprit Bumrah, boy imitates Jasprit Bumrah bowling style viral video, Indian Premier League, IPL, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile some called him the "future bowler", others complimented the boy for perfectly imitating Bumrah. 

A video of a boy mimicking fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s unconventional bowling action was widely shared on social media, and the Indian cricketer was among those to share the video with some words of encouragement for the boy.

Captioned “The craze of Jasprit Bumrah” the five-second video has been viewed over 5 lakh times. It shows the boy bowling on a pavement with a run-up and delivery action that is very similar to that of Bumrah.

“The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it,” wrote Bumrah while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, many have said the boy could be a bowler in the future while others complimented him for perfectly imitating the Indian pacer.

