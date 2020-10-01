Little boy goes to school with Rs 100, comes back with four chickens and Rs 50 more. Here is what happened

In order to help the young birds, who were let loose on a road, the little boy gathered them all in his bag. (Source: @maulana_banana/Twitter)

A little’s boy’s first day of school turned adventurous after he left home with Rs 100 but came back with Rs 150 and four chickens. The incident, which was narrated by his cousin sister through a Twitter thread, has left netizens amused.

“My baby cousin went to school today, he’s in first grade, and my mami (aunt) gave him Rs 100 to take with. He came back from school with four baby chickens and Rs 150?” began a Twitter thread by user @maulana_banana.

I’m actually dying and they’re scolding him ahahahaha he’s a hero he’s a baby legend aaahahahah my dude — – (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

In a series of tweets, the user then narrated what exactly happened with her little brother. “So basically, kids were buying choozay (chicks) outside school, Rs 25 each. He saw a group of kids get really scared and let the choozay loose once they started wiggling around in their hands.”

He got very worried for the choozay being let loose on the road. So he gathered alllll of them in his bag— a homework diary was lost in the making of this— and took them back to the uncle who had cycled further off. The chooza uncle gave him 4 choozay and 50 rs as a reward! 🥺🥺 — – (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

In order to help the young birds, who were let loose on a road, the little boy gathered them all in his bag. “He got very worried for the choozay being let loose on the road. So he gathered all of them in his bag — a homework diary was lost in the making of this— and took them back to the uncle who had cycled further off,” the post read.

When the little boy returned the chicks to the man selling them, he was rewarded with Rs 50 and four chickens.

He is now crying as someone made a joke about eating them and he has just realized that the botis he’s been eating all his life do in fact come from chickens. — – (@maulana_banana) September 29, 2020

It is not clear how many chickens the little boy rescued, as he can not count beyond 14, the cousin said. “He is now crying as someone made a joke about eating them and he has just realised that the ‘botis’ he’s been eating all his life do in fact come from chickens,” the user wrote while concluding the thread.

Since being shared online, the post has left netizens amused, with many calling the little boy a “hero”.

He is a HERO deserves at least a hug and a kiss for his bravery and business sense — Sarwat Ayub (@sashayub) September 29, 2020

Thats one good little kid. His mom needs to write a book on how to raise such gems. — Dr.Mehak Ahmad (@MehakAhmad2) September 30, 2020

What a cutie MashaAllah. The empathy and care is to be preserved at all costs! 🥺🥺🥺 — Sidra Dara (@SidraDara) September 30, 2020

This is the sweetest thing I have read! Cutest Chuza rescuer 😍 — Najaf Zahra (@ZahraNajaf) September 30, 2020

Utterly cute! May Allah bless him always and may his kindness of heart be tickled over to others too. — Saadia Atif (@Sharifaan) September 30, 2020

