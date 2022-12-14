This little boy diverts from Twinkle Twinkle and sings Darth Vader theme on stage

When one thinks of children’s performances one hardly has the theme song for pop culture’s worse villain in mind. But this is exactly what happened when a young boy strayed from the routine of Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and started voicing The Imperial March.

The Imperial March, is the theme music for Darth Vader, the antagonist of the Star Wars series. Darth Vader is considered one of the most iconic villain characters ever made and this theme music is instantly recognisable to many.

The little guys’ diversion from an innocent nursery rhyme to the sinister villain music made people in the audience confused but they still cheered him when the performance ended.

The undated video of this unique performance was shared online by a popular Twitter account Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) on December 12.

He was supposed to sing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, but this is way better.. 😅

This video has been viewed over 6.6 lakh times. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This would be a #ProudDad moment! Twinkle Twinkle has nothing on the Imperial March”. Another person observed, “The poor kid in the blue shorts with his hands to his head… wondering what the heck is going on and what he is supposed to do as this was NOT the plan.”

In July 2017, the similar Darth Vader theme made news in India when it was played after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his speech on GST during the 68th Chartered Accountants Day celebrations. Many people were confused as the prime minister waved at the audience with the villain’s theme playing in the background.