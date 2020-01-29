Boy dancing to Guru Randhawa’s ‘High Rated Gabru’ wins praise from singer

In the viral clip, which has been viewed over 8 lakh times, the boy can be seen grooving on the Punjabi track and impressing the crowd. In the viral clip, which has been viewed over 8 lakh times, the boy can be seen grooving on the Punjabi track and impressing the crowd.

A boy from Rajasthan dancing to Guru Randhawa’s popular song ‘High Rated Gabru‘ has impressed the singer with his moves.

Taking to Instagram, Randhawa shared a video of the boy and thanked him for choosing his song. “This needs to be seen and promoted. What a great talent and thanks for choosing my song and showing your moves little one.” Randhawa further wrote that he would love to meet the boy and feature him in his music video.

Watch the video here:

The post has been flooded with reactions with many praising the boy for his dance moves.

