Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Mona Lisa goes to India: Lisa ben to Shona Lisa, campaign drapes Leonado da Vinci’s creation in a saree

In a new campaign, a fiber products company presented the famous painting Mona Lisa in various Indian avatars, from South Delhi's 'Lisa Mausi' to Kerala's 'Lisa Mol'.

The Mona Lisa is one of the most famous and recognisable paintings in the world. Over the years, people have used Mona Lisa in their artwork or have shared their own take on Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece.

Earlier this month, ReshaWeaves, a fabric company that deals with natural fibre products, shared their online campaign that put Mona Lisa in various Indian weaves. The well-edited and creative campaign presented Mona Lisa with the local names in accordance with the regional saree that the Italian noblewoman is shown wearing.

The first post, titled ‘Mona in Six Yards Across India’, showed the Mona Lisa dressed in what appears to be a lavish Murshidabad silk saree along with accessories and a big red bindi, which is typical of Hindu Bengali brides. In this post, Mona Lisa is dubbed “Shona Lisa”.

 

The following posts showed Mona Lisa in various avatars such as Maharani Lisa from Rajasthan, Lisa Mol from Kerala, Lisa Tai from Maharashtra, Lisa Devi from Bihar, and Lisa Mami from Tamil Nadu, amongst many others. In one post, they show Mona Lisa’s South Delhi version christened “Lisa Mausi” who is seen in her posh glory with a designer bag, an iPhone, and sunglasses.

 

The Mona Lisa edits from these Instagram posts have gone viral on platforms like Twitter and Reddit where they are raking on thousands of likes.

Commenting on Mona Lisa’s Indian versions, a Twitter user wrote, “This habit of Indians calling unknown people as Aunty,Uncle etc is viewed strangely throughout the world where the norm is Ma’am or Sir. Here, everyone wants to be related to all and sundry instead of addressing people by names or formally.”

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 12:49:46 pm
