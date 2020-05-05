Covid-19 cess on liquor in Delhi is the ‘peg of memes’ on social media today

Following the chaos, hours after the announcement, the Delhi government imposed a “special corona fee” on alcohol. Following the chaos, hours after the announcement, the Delhi government imposed a “special corona fee” on alcohol.

As the third phase of the lockdown kicked in from Monday with several relaxations, people made a beeline to liquor shops, throwing social distancing caution to the winds as police had a hard time in controlling the situation. Hundreds lined up in queues, which in some places stretched beyond a kilometre in Delhi, and police had to resort to lathicharge to force shops to shut.

Following the chaos, the Delhi government imposed a “special corona fee” on alcohol. The tax would hike the price of the liquor, across all categories, up to 70 per cent in the national capital from Tuesday onwards. The move to tax liquor has prompted led to a flurry of memes and jokes online. Here, take a look:

#LiquorShopsOpen Govt: we need to boost the economy le alcoholic: pic.twitter.com/HiZWiryWyi — Sachin Singh Baghel (@sachinn_07) May 5, 2020

Monisha beta “Government fundraisers and Economic influencers” bolo… This “Dekho wo Bevde log” is too middle class…#LiquorShopsOpen pic.twitter.com/xnQFva6Tgc — Sidhesh Balapure (@SUKETU_997) May 5, 2020

“Rs 45” Crore Liquor Sold in One Day Indian Economy and Indian Govt to alcohol: #शराबी_सरकार #LiquorShopsOpen #WineShopsOpen pic.twitter.com/GUN3diBiSJ — Rahul kumar (@creativekumar_) May 5, 2020

Monisha beta economy influencer bolo, this bewda is too middle class.#LiquorShopsOpen pic.twitter.com/wtCVfTyIyh — Avantika Verma 🇮🇳 (@avkverma_01) May 5, 2020

Delhi Government after adding corona fees : pic.twitter.com/tUTPO68zoc — JRism (@jiteshrochlani) May 4, 2020

Delhiwale right now : pic.twitter.com/dFOUeA0jPn — 𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙮 (@Subhayan_ism) May 4, 2020

