Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID19

Covid-19 cess on liquor in Delhi is the ‘peg of memes’ on social media today

The tax would hike the price of the liquor, across all categories, up to 70 per cent in the national capital from Tuesday onwards.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 3:40:51 pm
Delhi Police, Delhi Liquor Shops, Social Distancing, delhi liquor more expensive, delhi liquopr price raised, 70 % hike, twitter reactions Following the chaos, hours after the announcement, the Delhi government imposed a “special corona fee” on alcohol.

As the third phase of the lockdown kicked in from Monday with several relaxations, people made a beeline to liquor shops, throwing social distancing caution to the winds as police had a hard time in controlling the situation. Hundreds lined up in queues, which in some places stretched beyond a kilometre in Delhi, and police had to resort to lathicharge to force shops to shut.

Following the chaos, the Delhi government imposed a “special corona fee” on alcohol. The tax would hike the price of the liquor, across all categories, up to 70 per cent in the national capital from Tuesday onwards. The move to tax liquor has prompted led to a flurry of memes and jokes online. Here, take a look:

