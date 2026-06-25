Lionel Messi responds to Kerala man’s birthday wish in Spanish, watch

The video has since crossed six million views on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section to celebrate the interaction.

A Kerala football fan, Yadil M Iqbal, received a direct reply from Lionel Messi on Instagram after posting a heartfelt birthday tribute to the football legend. Messi responded to Yadil’s post with the comment, “¡Gracias Yadil!” (Thank you, Yadil), creating a viral moment among Kerala’s passionate football community.

Iqbal, a devoted Messi admirer who regularly creates content about the Argentine star, travels to watch his matches live and uploaded the video on Messi’s 39th birthday on June 24. In the clip, Iqbal stands in front of a massive mural of Messi and wishes him in Spanish.

His message translates to: “Happy birthday, Leo. Sending you lots of love from Kerala, India. As one of your biggest admirers, after our historic victory in the 2021 Copa América at the Maracanã, I created this mural in my hometown of Kodungallur, Kerala.”